Quavo Settles Copyright Lawsuit Over Bubblegum Track with Former Migos Member

Quavo resolves a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Lamount London over the hit song Bubblegum, ending legal proceedings that began in 2024.

Quavo has reached a confidential settlement agreement regarding a copyright infringement lawsuit that alleged he plagiarized elements of the song Bubblegum. The resolution concludes the legal dispute that originated in 2024, bringing an end to claims made by Lamount London, also known as L.Mont.

Origins of the Bubblegum Copyright Dispute

The core of the legal conflict centers on allegations that Quavious Marshall, professionally known as Quavo, copied multiple creative elements from a demo recording provided by London. The dispute traces its origins back to a performance in 2016 at New Orleans' Saenger Theatre. During this time, London was opening for the group Migos, which included Quavo as a founding member.

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According to the lawsuit filed by London, the rapper handed Quavo a CD containing an early version of his own track titled Bubblegum. The plaintiff claimed that this physical media contained the original composition that Quavo later utilized for his solo work. The settlement agreement reached in late 2024 terminates all claims associated with this specific incident without the parties disclosing the financial terms of the resolution.

Allegations of Musical Similarity

Lamount London's legal filing detailed specific assertions regarding the resemblance between the two compositions. The plaintiff argued that there were unmistakable similarities between the demo he submitted in 2016 and Quavo's later release. The lawsuit stated that a side-by-side comparison would reveal overlaps in lyrics, arrangement, melody, core expression, content, and other compositional elements.

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The legal document further asserted that a layperson listening to both tracks could conclude that the songs were essentially identical. These claims formed the basis of the copyright infringement case, which sought financial damages from Quavo as well as his record labels. The plaintiff maintained that the similarities were not coincidental but rather the result of unauthorized use of his original work.

Legal Defendants and Industry Players

The lawsuit named several major entities in the music industry as co-defendants alongside Quavo. Universal Music Group (UMG) and Warner Chappell Music were listed as parties responsible for the distribution and publishing of the contested track. Specifically, UMG's Motown and Capitol Records divisions handled the distribution for Quavo's album featuring the song.

The legal action was directed at both the artist and the corporate structures supporting his release. By naming the record labels, the plaintiff sought to hold the distributors accountable for the alleged infringement. The involvement of these major labels highlights the significant commercial stakes involved in the dispute over the track Bubblegum.

Resolution and Future Implications

The settlement was reached while the case was still in its early stages of litigation. Consequently, none of the defendants had yet filed written responses to the legal claims. This procedural timing means that there is no public court record detailing the specific legal defenses mounted by Quavo or his affiliated companies.

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The confidential nature of the deal leaves the exact financial compensation paid to Lamount London unknown. However, the agreement effectively closes the chapter on the allegations of plagiarism regarding the 2024 case timeline. The resolution allows all parties to avoid further legal costs and public scrutiny of the musical comparisons.