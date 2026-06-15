Quavo's Lawsuit Over Ferrari Sculpture in Social Media Promo Dismissed

Rapper Quavo is no longer facing a lawsuit after a New York-based artist alleged unauthorized use of his quartz Ferrari sculpture in a 2024 social media promo video. The case was dismissed before a ruling on the merits, with Quavo's defense arguing no substantial similarity and claiming authorization. Settlement details remain undisclosed.

The legal dispute involving rapper Quavo and artist Daniel Arsham over a quartz sculpture of a 1961 Ferrari has come to an end with the dismissal of the lawsuit.

The case centered on a 45-second promotional video and accompanying photo carousel posted to TikTok and Instagram in December 2024, which featured Quavo rapping in front of Arsham's artwork "Quartz Eroded 1961 Ferrari GT.

" Arsham, known for his "eroded" series depicting classic cars in a decayed state, sued Quavo last year, alleging that the rapper used the sculpture without permission or a license. The lawsuit argued that such unauthorized use diminished the value of Arsham's licensing market and his control over how his work is presented publicly.

While the notice of dismissal does not specify whether a settlement was reached, both parties have remained largely silent; Arsham's attorney declined to comment, and Quavo's representative did not respond to requests for comment. Quavo's legal team had mounted a proactive defense, filing court documents that previewed multiple grounds for dismissal. In papers submitted in May, his attorney argued that the case lacked factual basis.

One key argument was the "absence of substantial similarity of protectible expression" between the video/photos and the sculpture itself, suggesting the use did not infringe on copyrightable elements. Another argument claimed the video and photos were authorized by Arsham's legal agent, implying permission had been obtained indirectly. The lawsuit initially also named Quavo's label, Quality Control Music, and its parent company HYBE as defendants, but both were dropped from the case a few months ago.

The dismissal occurred before a judge could rule on the core issues, leaving the substantive copyright questions unresolved. The saga began when Quavo, formerly of Migos, promoted his then-unreleased single "Trappa Rappa" (released February 2025) with the Ferrari sculpture visibly in the background. Arsham's sculpture, created in 2018, is part of a broader artistic series. The artist's complaint focused on the commercial nature of the promo and the need for proper licensing.

With the case now dismissed, it highlights the complex intersection of street art, social media promotion, and copyright law, especially regarding the unauthorized depiction of artworks in musician marketing. The outcome, achieved without a public trial, leaves ambiguity about the boundaries of fair use and implied license in the digital age.

Nevertheless, the dispute serves as a cautionary tale for artists and creators navigating the use of existing visual works in promotional content





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Quavo Lawsuit Dismissed Ferrari Sculpture Social Media Promo Copyright Licensing Artist Daniel Arsham Quality Control Music HYBE Trappa Rappa

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