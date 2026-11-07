Deshawn Laporte Leads Quartz Hill Past Hart in Division 4 Playoffs

Quartz Hill High School advances in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs with a decisive 35-14 victory over Hart High School, powered by Deshawn Laporte.

Quartz Hill High School secured a decisive 35-14 victory over Hart High School in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff game on Friday, November 6, 2026. The win eliminates Hart from contention and propels the Quartz Hill Royals further into the postseason tournament. The match served as a definitive statement of intent for the home team in Quartz Hill, California. Fans witnessed a professional-level performance that left little doubt about the superiority of the Royals. The atmosphere was electric as the crowd responded enthusiastically to every major play. This result marks a significant milestone for the program as it continues to build momentum toward the later stages of the state playoffs. The decisive nature of the win highlights the strategic advantages gained through roster stability and high-level talent acquisition in the region.

Quartz Hill senior quarterback Deshawn Laporte delivered a masterclass performance that dismantled the Hart High School defense. Laporte accounted for three total touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards during the contest. The senior, who recently committed to play college football at Delaware State, utilized his combination of speed and agility to exploit gaps in the defensive line. His ability to read the field allowed him to make precise decisions under pressure, turning potential plays into substantial yardage gains. Laporte's leadership was evident not just in the statistics but in his composure during critical third-down situations. He brought a mature perspective to the game, having previously played for Burbank High School before returning to the Palmdale area.

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Laporte used his quickness and speed to answer questions surrounding his decision to transfer from Burbank to play at his hometown of Palmdale. He wanted to represent his community and play a final season in front of the friends and family he grew up with. His father Miguel played football at Palmdale High School and witnessed his son's success in a meaningful playoff context. The presence of family members, including Laporte's younger brother Adonis, adds a personal dimension to the family's football legacy. Adonis is expected to follow a similar athletic path in the region. The crowd responded enthusiastically to his plays, fueling the energy of the entire Royals squad as they pushed for a higher score margin.

The offensive success of the Royals was bolstered by significant contributions from Kemir Smith and Tristan Holland. Kemir Smith rushed for two touchdowns and amassed 89 yards on the ground, demonstrating a physical running style that complements the quarterback's mobility. Smith's ability to break tackles and find daylight in the backfield forced the Hart defensive line to commit additional resources. Senior wide receiver Tristan Holland finished the game with six receptions for 72 yards. Holland acted as a reliable target in the middle of the field and a crucial blocker on the edges. His effort in setting the perimeter for Laporte's runs was instrumental in maintaining the momentum of the rushing offense.

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On the defensive side, junior lineman Blake Shingleton established the physical tone for the entire squad. Shingleton recorded four quarterback hits and two sacks, severely disrupting the passing game of Hart High School. His presence in the backfield prevented the Hart quarterback from finding rhythm, contributing to the low score achieved by the visitors. The combination of aggressive pass rushing and disciplined gap assignment allowed the Royals to control the line of scrimmage throughout the contest. Zion Poole also made decisive plays, applying pressure that forced errors from the Hart offense. The defensive effort was a key factor in keeping Hart off the scoreboard for the majority of the game.

Hart High School faced significant challenges with their quarterback situation during the contest. The team went through three different quarterbacks, starting with junior Camren Ketner. Ketner played the first half before his night ended after sustaining a concussion before halftime. Junior southpaw Jamo Pazak went in for two series in the second half but wasn't effective. Coach Jake Goosen-Brown then put Hart captain and athlete Matix Frithsmith under center. Frithsmith led a 65-yard drive with his team trailing 35-7 and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:31 to play. Despite this late effort, the deficit was too large to overcome.

Hart struggled to sustain drives due to the relentless pressure applied by the Royals' defensive front. The Hart defense, led by players like Matix Frithsmith and Camren Ketner, faced overwhelming odds against a balanced and deep offensive roster. Kemir Smith was frequently swarmed by the Hart defenders, highlighting the intensity of the competition. Jaivyn Nelson also contributed to the ground game for Quartz Hill, carrying the ball for notable gains that extended drives. These individual matchups illustrate the tactical battle that defined the game. Quartz Hill won the majority of the key encounters, showcasing superior execution and depth.

The victory provides Quartz Hill High School with a substantial confidence boost as they prepare for the next round. The win validates the decision by quarterback Deshawn Laporte to transfer to his hometown school. Analysts will point to the depth of the Royals' roster and the leadership of their senior class as key factors in their success this season. The team's ability to execute in high-pressure playoff situations against a determined opponent suggests a strong potential for further postseason runs. This performance serves as a warning to remaining competitors in the division about the physical and strategic demands required to challenge the Royals.

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Hart High School must regroup and evaluate their strategy after a difficult outing that exposed vulnerabilities in both offensive protection and defensive containment. Coach Jake Goosen-Brown expressed pride in his seniors despite the loss. He noted that the players bought into his vision and worked hard for three years. Goosen-Brown emphasized that Frithsmith's dedication was evident in his training schedule. The defeat for Hart High School serves as a learning experience, with players and staff likely to analyze the tape to identify areas for improvement before the end of the season. The CIF Southern Section continues to provide a competitive platform for schools to demonstrate their athletic prowess.

The win resonates deeply within the Quartz Hill community, reinforcing the school's reputation as a powerhouse in high school athletics. Local fans celebrated a thorough victory that showcased the talent developed through years of investment in the football program. The performance by Shingleton and Smith in particular will be remembered as defining moments that set the standard for future seasons. Coaches can point to this game as a blueprint for how to prepare for playoff intensity. The Royals' advancement keeps the dream of a state championship alive. Every yard gained and every tackle made contributed to a narrative of dominance that will be discussed by local sports commentators for weeks to come.