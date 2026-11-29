The Quartz Hill Royals defeat the Downey Vikings to win the CIF-SS Division 4 football championship at Downey High School on November 28, 2026. Key plays by Deshawn Laporte and Jaivyn Nelson decided the game.

The Quartz Hill Royals secured their place in history by defeating the Downey Vikings in the CIF-SS Division 4 prep football championship game. The decisive victory occurred on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Downey High School in Downey, California. This triumph marks a significant achievement for the Royals program, capping off an intense season with a championship title on the field.

Deshawn Laporte Leads Offensive Charge

Quarterback Deshawn Laporte, wearing jersey number 1 for the Quartz Hill Royals, orchestrated the offensive attack throughout the contest. He demonstrated exceptional mobility by scrambling with the ball under pressure from Downey Vikings defender Gavin Chapman, who wears number 22. Laporte was also instrumental in passing plays, throwing the ball effectively during the second half to maintain the Royals' offensive momentum. His ability to evade tackles and make accurate throws was a central factor in the team's performance against the Vikings' defense.

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Key Scoring Plays and Turnovers

Jaivyn Nelson, sporting number 0 for the Quartz Hill Royals, proved to be a critical scoring threat by catching the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. He secured this score under significant pressure from Downey Vikings cornerback Terrell Curl, who wears number 0. This touchdown highlighted the Royals' capability to execute high-leverage plays even when facing aggressive defensive coverage. Nelson celebrated the successful catch, which contributed directly to the team's point total during the first half.

Downey Vikings Defensive Resilience

The Downey Vikings mounted a strong defensive effort led by head coach Jack Williams, who celebrated from the sidelines as his team fought to regain control. Vikings defensive lineman Aaron Aguilar, wearing number 55, partnered with linebacker Matthew Dalhover, number 5, to stop Quartz Hill running back Tayveon Houston, who wears number 8. The Vikings also relied on the tackling skills of Gavin Chapman and Jayden Diaz, number 10, who worked to limit the rushing yards of Quartz Hill ball carriers like Kemir Smith, number 2.

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Vikings Offensive Attempts in Second Half

Despite the defensive struggles, the Downey Vikings attempted to generate offense through their running backs. Max Acosta, wearing number 26 for the Vikings, ran for yards in an effort to sustain drives and keep the Royals' defense honest. The team also saw quarterback Jayden Diaz, number 10, contribute on the ground by running for yards during the first half. Head coach Jack Williams urged his players to stay composed, and the Vikings managed to take the lead briefly when his team scored a touchdown in the second half.

Game Outcome and Championship Context

Although the Downey Vikings showed resilience and tactical adjustments, the Quartz Hill Royals maintained their composure to win the CIF-SS Division 4 title. The game featured numerous individual battles, including Tristan Holland, number 5 for the Royals, running for yards while evading Terrell Curl. The final result honors the hard work of the Quartz Hill Royals squad and acknowledges the competitive spirit displayed by the Downey Vikings throughout the championship match at Downey High School on the specified date.