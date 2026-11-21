The Royals (12-1) control the line of scrimmage, rushing for 211 yards on offense and producing nine sacks on defense in a 14-7 victory. Quartz Hill will face Downey next week.

QUARTZ HILL — After rising to make an interception, Quartz Hill senior Tristan Holland was showered with praise on the sideline. It didn’t matter that it was 40 degrees out; Holland endured it knowing he had to make a play.

Why? Because a few series earlier, Holland walked off the field with no praise. Head down and disappointed – he had been tackled a yard short of a first down. But he didn’t let that play define his game – he kept fighting.

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The fight led to an interception. That interception set up Quartz Hill’s eventual game-winning touchdown drive. The touchdown drive led to Quartz Hill beating La Habra, 14-7, on Friday night to move on to next week’s CIF-SS Division 4 championship game against Downey.

“I trust John Perez with everything; I trust that man in my house,” Holland said. “For him to keep putting me in the game and keep giving me these opportunities, I appreciate it. … It’s the ups, the downs, the lows, everything. You got to keep going.

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There’s nothing like that in any other sport. When you make a play, you’ve got to stand on it. When you don’t, you put your head down and keep going. ” The trust in Royals head coach John Perez runs throughout the entire roster.

Quartz Hill is typically a pass-heavy team behind the dual-threat ability of senior quarterback Deshawn Laporte. But against La Habra , it turned into a run-heavy offense. Early in the week, Perez challenged his offensive linemen to take over this game. Quartz Hill relied on heavy under-center formations, running the ball 38 times for 211 yards.

Even in the cold weather, there wasn’t anyone complaining. They just lined up for the next play – ready to execute.

“We just wanted it more than everyone, and that’s the mentality the entire time,” senior lineman Larry Bear said. “Just move everyone out of the way. Let our running backs get through, get their stats. ” Laporte wasn’t the only dual-threat quarterback in the game.

La Habra was led by senior quarterback DJ Mitchell, who often makes plays happen with his legs. The Royals didn’t let that happen. They sacked Mitchell nine times and intercepted him once. Quartz Hill didn’t send any blitzes to get the nine sacks.

The front four consistently got home, but specifically Bear and sophomore edge rusher Demaje Devaul . The suffocating defense even had Mitchell credit Perez for how suffocating the Royals were postgame.

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“Even from and his own in his mouth, he told me that’s the best defense I’ve ever played,” Perez said. “I feel great about our front seven. We were able to play man on the back end and lock him down. You have a game plan, and it goes to plan, and you love it.

But we were willing to adjust if we had to. ” Few people outside the program saw Quartz Hill making it this far. Now it’s the Royals who get the last laugh, and they are enjoying every step of the way. That’s why this team took time to celebrate with its fans afterward.

That’s why you can see Perez have a big smile even 20 minutes after the win. All the work this program has put in is coming to fruition.

“I see the work they put in,” Perez said. “We obviously put them through as much crap and hell. But this is why. And now they’ve gotten what they deserve, and to see them and the enjoyment on their face, and the fans.

To be in such a high division when nobody expects you to be there. I think just overcomes with joy when it comes to seeing the boys. ”