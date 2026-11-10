Quarterly Checkup: The Top Takeaways From Beauty’s Q3 2026 Earnings Season

Key takeaways from beauty makers' Q3 2026 earnings season, including the rise of dermocosmetics and China's redux.

Beauty-makers are flexing in various categories and geographies. Here is a look at four major takeaways from the most recent quarterly earnings season, ended Sept. 30.category, which sits at the crossroads of dermatology and traditional cosmetics, kept rising in importance for beauty companies in the third quarter of 2026.

, the world’s biggest beauty company, the Dermatological Beauty division tied with the Professional Products division as the fastest grower in the three months ended Sept. 30, with an adjusted like-for-like sales rise of 13.9 percent.

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“Dermocosmetics is an area of strategic focus for Puig, as reinforced with the recent announcement the remaining 50 percent of Isdin,” said chief executive officer José Manuel Albesa, during a call with financial analysts and journalists, referencing the announcement the group made on Sept. 14 that it had agreed to take full ownership of the brand for 1.2 billion euros. He described Isdin as being “at the forefront of skin care, photoprotection and photoaging, rooted in medical credibility” and an important step in Puig’s long-term strategy.

Puig believes dermocosmetics will be skin care’s fastest-growing category in the years to come. In the third quarter, the category, led by the group’s Uriage brand, continued delivering double-digit gains. Dermocosmetics kept outperforming at Beiersdorf, where the segment registered double-digit organic sales growth of 10.6 percent.

“Our Derma business, with Eucerin and Aquaphor, once again outperformed the market,” said Vincent Warnery, CEO of Beiersdorf, in a statement. “The expansion of Aquaphor into body care contributed to the strong growth trajectory. ” In the quarter, Eucerin launched a new solution, built on microbiome research, for acne-prone skin with the patented cosmetic active ingredient called TopiC. A.is seeing the fruits of its labor when it comes to its turnaround strategy, with sales in the country up 9 percent.

“The market is healthy in China,” said CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, who announced the company’s results while on a business trip there. “We’re seeing a low-single-digit growth into the quarter, but it’s lapping a very high quarter last year. Overall, we are seeing China as a midsingle-digit growth. I’ve been very, very clear.

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China is no longer what we call an emerging market; it is a mature market of a significant size when it comes to beauty. So a midsingle-digit growth for the industry is very strong. In the midst of that, we are gaining share. ” Coty Inc. also reported net revenues in the first quarter increased by $19.4 million year-over-year in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily driven by higher sales in China, Southeast Asia and the Asia Travel Retail channel.

“In China, even though the market slowed down a tiny bit in , it remained dynamic at nine months at somewhere between 2 and 3 ,” said CEO Nicolas Hieronimus. That was bolstered by the fact premium beauty is the most dynamic beauty segment in the Chinese market.

“At nine months, the luxury market is midsingle digits,” he added, referring to China. “The dermatological beauty market is a bit higher than that and professional is midsingle digits. The only part that remains flattish is mass. That’s favoring us.

” Interparfums SA saw a solid return to growth in Asia, driven by a strong performance in China, after a mixed performance at the beginning of 2026. The region posted gains of close to 32 percent for the group in period and 8 percent in the nine months. Procter & Gamble’s chief financial officer André Schulten, meanwhile, described China as “in the middle of reinvention. ” Organic sales in Greater China grew 8 percent, helped in part by SK-II.

“We’re not firing on all cylinders yet. But we’re very happy with the China structural progress, and I have very high levels of confidence that we will fix the remainder of the portfolio and see even more sustained growth in China in a difficult market, because market growth is still below 100 in our channels and categories,” he said.

“Quite frankly, consumer sentiment is not improving. So a big congratulations to the China team for winning in a tough environment. ”A host of beauty companies raised their full-year 2026 guidance on the back of a strong third quarter. After smashing second-quarter estimates, E.l.f.

Beauty lifted its 2027 net sales outlook to between $2 billion and $2.02 billion, up from previous forecast of $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Adjusted net income is now expected to come in at between $231 million and $233 million, up from prior estimate of $212 million to $215 million.

, raising its fiscal 2027 full-year outlook for organic net sales growth of 4 to 5.5 percent, ranging from the mid-point to above the high-end of the previously communicated range of 3 to 5 percent. Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share are expected to range between $3.20 and $3.45, up from the former estimate of $3.10 to $3.35.

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Galderma increased its 2026 full-year net sales guidance to 22.5 to 23.5 percent on-year growth at constant currency, versus a prior forecast of 19 to 21 percent.

“Our strong performance in the first nine months of 2026 underscores the sustained momentum across our business and strength of our integrated dermatology strategy,” said Flemming Ørnskov, CEO of Galderma, in a statement. “Robust demand for our differentiated, premium portfolio continues to drive growth, while we advance innovation and take decisive steps to strengthen our long-term growth prospects, including our agreement to acquire Zo Skin Health.

Building on this momentum and our confidence in the business, we are raising our full-year net sales guidance. ” Unilever, with business driven by a strong performance in beauty and personal care, upped its forecast, projecting at least 3 percent underlying volume growth for 2026 and underlying sales growth in the second half of around 5 percent. The fragrance category is booming at the Estée Lauder Cos.

, with sales surging 20 percent for the first quarter ended Sept. 30, driven by double-digit growth at Le Labo, Tom Ford, Jo Malone London, Kilian Paris and the Estée Lauder brand. De La Faverie is confident this can persist.

“There’s the strong innovation continuing to expand distribution where it makes sense for our luxury fragrances, but also to capture market share in the prestige category where we haven’t had our fair share in the past,” he said. “The second thing we are seeing is the younger consumer gravitating toward this category thanks to platforms like TikTok Shop, which we are seeing a lot more activities in fragrances and we are participating .

”“We are on a run with our fragrances,” Hieronimus said. In October, year-to-date, the group’s perfume business was growing by close to double digits, fueled by an increasing number of blockbusters, such as Libre from Yves Saint Laurent that ranks first worldwide and Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle. He described the fragrance market as being dynamic everywhere, even if it slowed down slightly during the summer due to the heat.

“We sold a lot of sun care and a bit less fragrance,” Hieronimus said. “But we are now ready for a great holiday season. ”DSM-Firmenich said fine fragrances maintained strong momentum with high-single-digit like-for-like growth.

Regarding Givaudan, Virginie Boucher-Ferte, a research analyst at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note: “Most businesses/regions exceeded expectations but the strongest ‘beat’ was fine fragrance, delivering a remarkable 31 percent — we estimated within the 20s excluding a ‘one off’ — driven by underlying consumer demand, share gains and broad customer activity across price segments and geographies, with a healthy pipeline likely to sustain ongoing strong demand. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.