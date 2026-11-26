History is on the side of USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava heading into Nov. 28. This isn't a passing touchdown record he's pursuing, though. Nor does it

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This isn't a passing touchdown record he's pursuing, though. Nor does it involve hitting any remaining yardage mark. USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Maiava has never lost to UCLA so far in his career.

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Now he earns a chance to make history if he adds one more win in the Rose Bowl. Maiava can improve his record to 3-0 by beating the now No. 9 Bruins. He'd become the first USC quarterback since Matt Barkley from 2009 to 2012 to win three times against UCLA, with Barkley going 3-1 in his career there. But there's more names Maiava could join, including some elite ones who played in this historic game.