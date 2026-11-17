Quark quotes Captain Picard's iconic movie line in Deep Space Nine. This article explores the writer's in-joke, the timeline discrepancy, and Patrick Stewart's reaction to the parody.

Quark, the Ferengi bartender played by Armin Shimerman, delivered a hilarious near-verbatim quote of Captain Jean-Luc Picard's most famous line in Star Trek: First Contact during a pivotal moment in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The reference appeared in the penultimate episode of the series titled The Dogs of War, which was directed by Avery Brooks with a teleplay by René Echevarria and Ronald D. Moore. This specific moment introduced the audience to the new Grand Nagus of the Ferengi Alliance while simultaneously acknowledging one of the franchise's most enduring pop culture touchstones.

Origins of the Movie Quote Parody

In the film Star Trek: First Contact, Captain Picard becomes obsessed with destroying the Borg and teeters on the brink of madness. When Lily Sloane, played by Alfre Woodard, compares him to Captain Ahab hunting his whale in Moby-Dick, Picard unleashes his fury and utters the unforgettable monologue. He swears, The line must be drawn here! This far and no further! And I will make them pay for what they have done! This dialogue has permeated pop culture and still resonates thirty years after the movie premiered.

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The writer Ronald D. Moore, who co-wrote Star Trek: First Contact with Brannon Braga, admitted in an AOL chat in 1999 that he takes great glee at mocking his own work. Moore gave Picard's legendary line to Quark as an in-joke during the writing of The Dogs of War. Quark, believing he would be the new Nagus after Grand Nagus Zek announced his retirement, pondered the state of the Ferengi Alliance when Zek named Rom instead. During this moment of despair, Quark unexpectedly quoted Picard: I won't preside over the demise of Ferengi civilization, not me! The line has to be drawn here! This far and no further!

The Timeline Discrepancy Explained

The Dogs of War takes place in the year 2375 within the Star Trek timeline. There is no canonical explanation for how Quark could have repeated what Picard said to Lily Sloane in the year 2063. The only person present to hear Picard's original speech was Lily Sloane, and in The Dogs of War, only Rom was present to hear Quark's version. Quark must have simply come up with The line has to be drawn here! This far and no further! on his own, slightly altering the line from Picard's The line must be drawn here!

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This narrative oversight highlights the fun of cross-series references that prioritize entertainment value over strict continuity. While the timeline suggests Quark could not have known the quote, the inclusion serves as a tribute to the film and acknowledges the widespread cultural impact of Patrick Stewart's performance. It creates a humorous link between the high-stakes drama of the Federation flagship and the greedy, opportunistic nature of Ferengi commerce.

Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes Reaction

In his 2023 memoir, Making It So, Patrick Stewart revealed that he and director Jonathan Frakes love when Picard's Star Trek: First Contact line is parodied. Stewart wrote that it was Jonathan who recognized instantly that his eccentric pronunciation was bound to achieve traction. Jonathan started saying The line must be drawn h'yah! in his voice in all sorts of situations. Stewart noted that it soon became a pop culture trope that was often quoted and parodied, stating he is all too pleased about the phenomenon.

The actor's appreciation for the parody underscores the positive reception the line received from the cast and creators. The ability of a specific piece of dialogue to transcend its original context and become a universal phrase for setting boundaries is a testament to the writing and performance. It allows new generations of fans to engage with the character's intensity through humor and shared cultural recognition.

Enterprise Absence During Dominion War

In the broader Star Trek timeline, the devastating conflict known as the Dominion War seemed to have been fought without Picard and the USS Enterprise-E. The conflict engulfed and nearly toppled the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, and the Alpha Quadrant. Because Star Trek: The Next Generation was making feature films, Picard and the Enterprise were only seen once, protecting the Ba'ku and the Briar Patch from the Son'a in Star Trek: Insurrection. However, the Dominion was mentioned in that film.

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The USS Enterprise-E was probably involved in the Dominion War and did its share of fighting, but it all happened off-screen. The Dominion War was Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's conflict, and victory for the Federation was on the shoulders of Captain Benjamin Sisko. Picard has more than enough glory for himself, and the Dominion War belonged to Sisko. Thanks to Ronald D. Moore, however, Captain Picard cannot lay claim to being the sole purveyor of The line must be drawn here! The time travel in Star Trek: First Contact meant Picard said it in the 21st century, while the 24th-century ownership belongs to Quark in Deep Space Nine. Both series are currently streaming on Paramount+.