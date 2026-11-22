In a first-of-its-kind experiment, researchers used a single photon and some-second timing to verify a location—a potential new defense against digital imposters

In a first-of-its-kind experiment, researchers used a single photon and some-second timing to verify a location—a potential new defense against digital impostersResearchers at NIST Krister Shalm and Marty Stevens guide entangled photons through optical fiber as part of the quantum pinpointing experiment..

We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes.again: You’ve been hacked, and you need to send your information over immediately. You’re 99 percent sure it’s a. It’s the other 1 percent that keeps your thumb hovering over the reply button.

Also read Rare p-wave magnetism observed in simple metal, could boost quantum tech

Nothing on your screen can tell you whether the sender is who—or where—they claim to be. Physicists now have a way to determine the “where,” at least in the lab. In a new experiment led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (on Wednesday, researchers confirmed someone’s location by having them catch a photon fired right at them through a fiber-optic cable.is pretty good at showing digital information is what it claims to be.

Bridging the gap between the digital and physical is much harder. A password can be cracked, an identity can be faked, and even security camera footage shipped over the internet can be spoofed. Location falls into the same gap, which is how a scammer on another continent can pass for bank,. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

The NIST team found its answer in quantum physics. Quantum information, like the polarization of the fired photon’s electric field, obeys different rules than the bits and code that make up standard computer communications.

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For instance, “They can’t be copied, so they have to be measured at one location,” says A photon that can’t be copied can still be intercepted, though, and measured somewhere else. So the researchers built two stations on NIST’s Boulder campus nearly 200 meters apart and put the person in question somewhere in between. One station sent the photon down the fiber, and both fired off random bits dictating how to measure it.

Then they timed how long it took the person to catch the photon, measure it and send back a response to both stations.

“By measuring that round trip time from when they sent the bits to when they got the answer, they can actually localize where that signal had to have come from,” says Shalm. Shalm and his collaborators created a sort of quantum echolocation, pinging signals from different locations to triangulate a position. Only the photon sender and the pinpointee need any sort of quantum technology. So the other “ear”—as in, the average person’s computer—could check locations without any quantum capability.

The hope is that a network of optical fiber could let anyone prove where they are to anyone else in the same city. That idea has excited quantum researchers for years.

“I’ve been telling everyone for the last two years that this is my new obsession,” says Henry, an associate professor of computer science at Columbia University. He says he used to be very skeptical of the need for this kind of work. The rise of AI agents and AI-enabled scamming changed his mind, and making sure someone actually is where they say they are strikes him as urgent. that real-world use may be more than a decade away.

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Yuen believes the holdup is mainly a matter of engineering and building out quantum-friendly networks.

“We went from zero to one this year with this NIST experiment,” he says. “It’ll take a few years, but it seems like this is going to happen. ”, a physics professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, notes that the scheme only works if whoever sends the photon is much more technically advanced than any would-be spoofer. He also warns that the speedy photons may be harder to measure precisely outside a lab.

After all, he says, “Light travels at the speed of light. ” Quantum technology usually makes headlines for its promises of faster computers. Shalm’s photon suggests it could also make lying about your location a lot harder. And it would be a relief to know that the next text from your bank actually came from, well, the bank.

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