Quantum Computer Outperforms Classical Machines in Cryptocurrency Mining Experiment

Researchers report that a D-Wave Advantage2 quantum computer achieved a 92% success rate in mining blocks on the Quip blockchain using a proof-of-work mechanism, despite limited daily access. The experiment suggests quantum systems may have an energy-efficient advantage for certain computational tasks, though historical debates over D-Wave's capabilities are noted. The decentralized nature of Quip is highlighted as a way to independently verify the results.

A quantum computer is successfully mining cryptocurrency in the first experiment of its kind, while also using a lot less energy, researchers have claimed.is the technology behind cryptocurrencies, and is akin to a public ledger or a database in which users add new records by competing to complete a calculation called “ proof of work .

” For most cryptocurrencies, the winning computer is rewarded with coins, and the block that is added to the ledger makes that transaction permanent.such as finding the best way to schedule deliveries for a food service or assembling the ideal investment portfolio. While most of the computers participating in the Quip blockchain are conventional machines, the network also includes an Advantage2 computer built by D-Wave Quantum – and it seems to be beating the ordinary computers.

“The problem is hard enough to provide a real challenge for classical devices, but not so hard that it goes into the realm of impossibility for both classical and quantum devices. This means that quantum technologies have a real opportunity to have a huge impact,” saysHistorically, the computational power and utility of D-Wave quantum computers have generated debate.

Notably, in 2024, the firm claimed that one of its quantum computers had solved a problem that would otherwise be impossible for even a conventional supercomputer, but a different team of researchers reported Dillion thinks that Quip offers a way to sidestep such disputes because of its decentralized nature.

“It’s exactly why it is a blockchain. People who don’t believe our results can join the network and try it for themselves,” he says.said that Advantage2 is only available to Quip for about 5 minutes each day.

As a result, says Dillion, it competes on only around a third of the blocks being added to the network, but it wins 92 per cent of those, suggesting that for Quip’s proof-of-work problem, the quantum machine has an advantage over the rest of the network. What’s more, Baratz said that Advantage2 uses a lot less energy to solve the problem than other computers that compete with it, but the two firms haven’t yet made any detailed benchmarking studies public.

“For me, quantum computing is energy-efficient computing for solving hard computational problems,” said Baratz. Preliminary results from Quip seem to bear this out. Dillion says that, on average, using Advantage2 takes about 100 times less electrical power – 12.5 watts instead of 1334 watts – to win a block.

Furthermore, he estimates that a conventional computer that would be able to win the block more often against Advantage2 would need 300 times its power. Additionally, the network was built to be safe against attacks from adversarial quantum computers, which isn’t the case for many existing blockchains that Does a safer and more sustainable future for the blockchain then lie in networks like Quip? It’s complicated, says.

While using a quantum computer may be less energetically costly on a per computation basis, the costs of building, maintaining and running quantum hardware make it harder to make a purely economic case that the quantum approach can work at scale, he says.

“They may reduce the total energy cost, but at the price of a much larger capital expenditure, including the energy cost of manufacturing those D-Wave ,” says Ezratty. Perez-Delagado is more optimistic.

“I strongly believe that, given the economic incentives for faster, cleaner, crypto-mining, we will see more of this technology in the future,” he says. In fact, other firms are working on quantum proof-of-work projects as well, such asYet, the team at Quip has a loftier goal in mind.

Dillion says that the network could become a worldwide distributed quantum computer, connecting users to many different quantum computers that could then compete to solve different problems, just like Advantage2 competes with conventional computers now. This would democratise access to these currently rare and expensive machines, he says. To get there, the team is working on soon adding another proof-of-work problem and connecting quantum computers made by companies other than D-Wave.





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