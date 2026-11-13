Quality Street Recipe Changes: Palm Oil and Shrinkflation Spark Consumer Backlash

Consumers criticize Quality Street's shift to palm oil, reduced cocoa, and smaller 550g tubs, citing inferior taste and misleading packaging compared to the original 1936 recipe.

Nestle is facing mounting criticism from British consumers regarding the current formulation of its iconic Quality Street confectionery, with many claiming the treats no longer match their legendary status. The controversy centers on significant alterations to the ingredients list and packaging, which have led to widespread accusations that the product has lost its original quality and taste since its inception.

Ingredient Shifts Replace Cocoa With Palm Oil

The core of the complaint involves a substantial change in the primary ingredients of the sweets, which have moved away from the staples found in the original 1936 recipe. Historical records indicate that the early formula relied on sugar, butter, treacle, eggs, and natural fruit flavorings. By 2001, milk chocolate was the first item listed, and the assortment included real fruits such as strawberries, apricots, and coconut.

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However, the 2026 versions of the sweets no longer contain any of these real fruits, despite the presence of sweets labeled as strawberry and coconut flavors. More critically, milk chocolate has been replaced by sugar as the leading ingredient. This shift coincides with the introduction of palm oil over the past two decades, a change that has drawn sharp rebuke from industry experts and chocolate artisans.

Experts argue that palm oil is unsuitable for high-quality chocolate due to its high saturated fat content and its classification as an ingredient in ultra-processed foods. British chocolatier Louis Barnett has described the oil as a cheap bulk filler, while artisan maker Chococo stated there is no place for palm oil in chocolate. The oil has a much higher melting point than cocoa butter, often resulting in a waxy or crumbly texture that critics find unpleasant.

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Packaging Downgrades And Shrinkflation Tactics

Alongside ingredient changes, the physical presentation of the sweets has undergone a dramatic transformation that has disappointed long-time fans. The brand's original packaging, which featured metal tins designed to evoke the feeling of receiving a special present, has been replaced by plastic tubs. This move marks a significant departure from the brand's traditional identity and marketing approach.

Recent attempts to revert to more environmentally friendly packaging have also been abandoned. Nestle scrapped the introduction of new eco-friendly paper tubs that were first trialed in October 2024. This reversal suggests a difficult balance between environmental goals and commercial viability for the confectionery giant.

Consumers have also pointed to shrinkflation as a key factor in their dissatisfaction. In 2024, Quality Street tubs were available in 600g sizes. However, by 2025, the size was reduced to 550g. Manufacturers have attributed this reduction to the rising costs of production and ingredients, but many shoppers feel they are paying similar prices for less product.

Social Media Outcry And Regulatory Response

The backlash has been particularly vocal on social media platforms, where customers have shared their disapproval of the modern recipe. Adam Mawson, a vocal critic, stated that the taste testers must be rotten and claimed the sweets are full of palm oil. He argued that the product is barely chocolate anymore and suggested that Nestle should revert to the old recipe to regain consumer trust.

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Other users echoed these sentiments, with one commenting that there is nothing quality about the brand anymore, from the wrapping to the chocolate itself. Critics describe the current version as a shadow of its former self, noting that the original brand made larger, more substantial chocolates that were well-received by the public.

In response to the growing complaints, Nestle stated that like many confectionery products, Quality Street contains small amounts of plant-based fats, which are clearly listed in the ingredients on the pack. The Chartered Trading Standards Institute has indicated that it would not typically take action regarding the brand name, provided that Quality Street does not explicitly state it uses quality products. This regulatory stance leaves consumers to judge the product on its taste and composition alone.

Future Implications For The Brand

The situation highlights the broader challenges facing traditional confectionery brands in an era of rising costs and changing consumer expectations. The debate over palm oil versus cocoa butter is not just about taste but also about health perceptions and the value of traditional recipes.

As Nestle navigates these pressures, the company must balance cost efficiency with the preservation of its heritage brand identity. The abandonment of the paper tub trial and the continued use of palm oil suggest a prioritization of manufacturing efficiency over premium positioning. However, the persistent negative feedback indicates that a significant portion of the customer base values the original recipe and packaging above all else.