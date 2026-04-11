Qualcomm Beats Fourth-Quarter Estimates but Shares Slip on Cautious Earnings Guidance

Qualcomm topped fourth-quarter revenue and profit expectations, with automotive sales rising sharply while handset revenue fell,but a lower-than-expected earnings forecast weighEd on its stock.

Fourth-Quarter Results Beat Forecasts

Qualcomm reported fourth-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations on both revenue and profit. the chipmaker posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 on revenue of $10.32 billion, compared with analyst projections of $2.16 per share and $10.12 billion in revenue.

The results were weaker when compared with the same period a year earlier. In the fourth quarter of last year,the business reported earnings per share of $3 and revenue of $11.27 billion, so both measures declined year over year.

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Despite the earnings beat, shares fell following the report, largely as of guidance for the coming quarter. qualcomm forecast first-quarter revenue between $10.4 billion and $11.2 billion, with a midpoint above the $10.6 billion that Wall Street had expected. Its earnings per share forecast, though,was set between $2.15 and $2.35, with a midpoint of $2.25, below the $2.32 analysts were looking for.

Mixed Performance Across Business Lines

The QCT segment, which includes handset and automotive chip sales, fell 8 percent from a yeAr earlier. even so, it topped Wall Street's expectations, bringing in $9 billion in revenue against analyst estimates of $8.8 billion.

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Handset revenue accounted for most of the segment's decline. sales in that business dropped 26 percent year over year to $5.1 billion, falling short of the $5.3 billion that analysts had anticipated. The automotive business helped offset some of that weakness, with sales rising 89 percent to $2 billion. Qualcomm's QTL licensing business,which is seperate from QCT, generated revenue of $1.3 billion during the quarter.

Taken together, the figures show a business whose automotive growth is picking up pace while its traditional smartphone business continues to contract. That split is central to the company's broader strategy, as its results depend heavily on the handset market.

Diversification Efforts and Industry Pressures

Qualcomm is in the middle of a wide-ranging push to expand its presence in data center, automotive, edge computing, and personal computer markets. The effort is aimed at reducing the business's dependence on smartphone chip sales, which have long been its largest revenue source.

In late October, Qualcomm said it was working with the defense technology firm Anduril on a product line called BlueChip, which focuses on reshoring computer manufacturing. The companies remarked they would begin with a laptop built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chips. In September, Qualcomm also signed an agreement with Amazon to develop custom chips for Amazon Web Services AI infrastructure.

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The company is also contending with industry-wide challenges. A shortage of memory and storage components has forced many consumer electronics makers to raise prices on products ranging from smartphones to laptops, and that has sent demand falling. Apple, in its own fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Monday, warned that the memory crisis would continue to weigh on its margins in the periods ahead.