Quaker Oats Recalls Pancake Mix Over Undeclared Milk

Quaker Oats Co. has issued a voluntary recall of 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix due to the presence of undeclared milk, posing a potential risk to consumers with milk allergies.

The Quaker Oats Co. has issued a recall for 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix due to the undeclared presence of milk. This omission on the label presents a potential risk of severe allergic reactions in individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities. The recall encompasses 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix sold in retail stores across 11 states. These products were available for purchase as early as November 2024.

The affected pancake mix boxes bear a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 13, 2025. The recalled mix, previously marketed as Aunt Jemima pancake mix, was distributed to stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company emphasizes that no allergic reactions linked to this recall have been reported to date.Consumers, particularly those with milk allergies or sensitivities, are urged to discard the recalled product.





