Quaker Oats Recall Expanded to Most Serious Level Over Undeclared Milk

The FDA has escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mixes to Class I, the most serious level, due to the presence of undeclared milk. Consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.

Officials from the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) recently escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mixes. The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of Pepsi Co, initially announced a limited recall of certain boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix on January 14. Pearl Milling Company was formerly known as Aunt Jemima before 2021.

On Thursday, the FDA upgraded the recall category to Class I, signifying 'a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.'In a January press release, the company disclosed that specific two-pound boxes of the product contained 'undeclared milk.' The statement emphasized that they were alerted by a retail partner. 'Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product,' it warned. The mixes were distributed to retailers in 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin. Consumers could have purchased the recalled products as early as November 18 of the previous year. The recall specifically affects products with a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 12, 2025. No other Pearl Milling pancake and waffle mixes have been recalled. The company noted that 'No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.' They advised consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities to refrain from consuming the product and discard it immediately. Quaker Oats has issued several product recalls in recent years. In December 2023, the company recalled over two dozen types of granola bars and cereals due to a potential salmonella contamination risk. In March 2021, they recalled thousands of bags of their Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor due to the possibility of undeclared soy. FOX Business contacted Quaker Oats for further comment





