Quaker Oats Pancake Mix Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk

The FDA has escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mixes to the most serious level due to undeclared milk. The recalled product, Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix, poses a risk of serious allergic reactions to those with milk sensitivities.

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mix es to the most serious level. The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, initially announced a limited recall of select boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix on January 14th. Pearl Milling Company was formerly known as Aunt Jemima before the rebranding in 2021.

On Thursday, the FDA upgraded the recall classification to Class I, signifying a situation where there's a reasonable probability that using or being exposed to a non-compliant product could lead to severe adverse health consequences or even death. According to a January press release, the company identified that certain two-pound boxes of the product contained 'undeclared milk.' The statement clarified that the recall was initiated 'after being alerted by a retail partner.' The company emphasized that individuals with milk allergies or severe sensitivities could experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product. The mixes were distributed to retailers in 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin. Consumers might have purchased these recalled products as early as November 18th of the previous year. It's crucial to note that this recall solely applies to products with a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 12, 2025. No other Pearl Milling pancake and waffle mixes have been recalled. As of now, the company has reported no allergic reactions associated with this issue. They advise consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities to avoid consuming the product and discard it immediately.This isn't the first time Quaker Oats has issued recalls. In December 2023, the company recalled over two dozen varieties of granola bars and cereals due to concerns about salmonella contamination. In March 2021, they recalled thousands of bags of their Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor due to the potential presence of undeclared soy. FOX Business reached out to Quaker Oats for further comment





