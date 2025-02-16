Quaker Oats Issues Recall for Pancake Mix Due to Undeclared Milk

Quaker Oats Co. has issued a recall for 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix due to the undeclared presence of milk. This omission poses a potential risk of severe allergic reactions for individuals with milk sensitivities. The recall affects 2-pound boxes sold in 11 states.

The Quaker Oats Co. has issued a recall for 10,000 boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix due to the undeclared presence of milk in the product. This omission poses a potential risk of severe allergic reactions for individuals with milk sensitivities. The Chicago-based company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, recalled 2-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix sold in retail stores across 11 states.

The affected pancake mix was available for purchase as early as November 2024. Consumers are advised to check for boxes with a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 13, 2025.The recalled mix, previously known as Aunt Jemima pancake mix, was distributed to stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company emphasizes that individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities could experience serious, potentially life-threatening reactions if they consume the recalled mix. Despite the recall, no allergic reactions directly linked to this issue have been reported to date. The Quaker Oats Co. urges consumers who may have purchased this product to discard it immediately. For further information or assistance, consumers are encouraged to contact the company directly.





