Quaker Oats Expands Recall of Pancake Mix to Class I Due to Undeclared Milk

The Quaker Oats Company has expanded its recall of certain Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix to a Class I recall, the most serious level, due to the presence of undeclared milk. The recall, initially announced on January 14, involves specific two-pound boxes with a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 12, 2025. Consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.

Officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mixes earlier this week, increasing the recall category to the most serious level. The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of Pepsi Co, previously announced the limited recall of certain boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix on January 14. Pearl Milling was originally branded as Aunt Jemima before 2021.

On Thursday, the FDA updated the recall category to Class I, which pertains to 'situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.' In a January press release, the company noted that certain two-pound boxes of the product contained 'undeclared milk.' The company stated that it was alerted by a retail partner and added, 'Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.' The mixes were distributed to retailers in 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin. Consumers could have bought the recalled products as early as November 18 of last year. No other Pearl Milling pancake and waffle mixes have been recalled, and the recall strictly pertains to products with a UPC code of 30000 65040 and a best-by date of September 12, 2025. The company noted, 'No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.' 'If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately.' Quaker Oats has recalled multiple products in the past few years. In December 2023, Quaker Oats recalled over two dozen types of granola bars and cereals due to a salmonella contamination risk. In March 2021, the company recalled thousands of bags of its Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor over the possibility of undeclared soy. FOX Business reached out to Quaker Oats for additional comment





