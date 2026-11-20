We have details on the shaking you felt overnight

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck near Commerce overnight, rattling the region overnight but doing no major reported damage. It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. The epicenter was about a half-mile from Commerce, with people feeling it as far away as Lancaster and even Poway, about 115 miles away.

The epicenter was about a half-mile from Commerce, with people feeling it as far away as Lancaster and even Poway, about 115 miles away. As of 7 a.m. Friday, nearly 13,000 people hadLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said there are no immediate reports of damage or impact to operations, including at LAX. The L.A. Fire Department also said there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

Also read California Earthquake Magnitude 5.0 Shakes Central Coast Near Soledad

The Southern California Seismic Network reports aftershocks may be expected, with the largest likely to be about 1 magnitude smaller that the initial quake. The network also said it appeared the fault that trigged the quake is probably thewithin a few minutes to let people know that the system was activated. But the threshold for this earthquake, the threshold for alert delivery to cell phones is magnitude 4.5, and the, the earthquake did not reach that threshold this morning.

" The ShakeAlert system estimated this quake at less than magnitude 4.5. Alerts were *not* delivered to cell phones or other devices by our Alert Delivery Partners in California through cell phone operating systems and mobile apps.. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019.

To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list:A community college student looks through her class schedule for next semester on her laptop at a Panera Bread in Stockton on May 7, 2026. After CalMatters reported last week on the heavy course loads of some part-time faculty, California’s community college chancellor is reviewing whether online professors are providing a quality education to students.

CalMatters found that some professors were teaching more than a dozen online classes at a time at several California community colleges, California State University and University of California campuses. In some cases, they were earning well over $340,000. On Nov. 13, California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian sent an email to campus chief executives in response to the CalMatters story.

The highest earner, ethnic studies professor, Thien-Huong Ninh Villarreal, made nearly $800,000 in 2024 by teaching at nine community college districts, Cal State Sacramento and UC Berkeley, according to a CalMatters analysis using public payroll records, university course listings and hiring documents. She has a similar course load this fall, encompassing about 1,100 students across 30 classes. Some faculty and college leaders say it’s impossible to provide students a quality education when a professor has such a large courseload.

But technically, teaching multiple classes or holding multiple jobs, by itself, doesn’t prove anything about the quality of the instruction.of some part-time faculty, California’s community college chancellor is reviewing whether online professors are providing a quality education to students. CalMatters found that some professors were teaching more than a dozen online classes at a time at several California community colleges, California State University and University of California campuses. In some cases, they were earning well over $340,000.

On Nov. 13, California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian sent an email to campus chief executives in response to the CalMatters story.

“We should not characterize faculty as doing something inappropriate simply because they teach at more than one college,” she wrote. “At the same time, some of the practices described in the article are deeply troubling and warrant further scrutiny.

” She said her office will examine whether colleges are complying with state, federal and accreditation standards, which require online instructors to interact with students regularly, suchMac Powell, the president of the organization that accredits California’s community colleges, said he reached out to all the schools mentioned in the CalMatters story, asking about their compliance with those quality-education standards.

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“The issue of who teaches how much and when — that’s not what we’re most interested in,” he said. “We’re interested in the education that students get. ” The highest earner, ethnic studies professor Thien-Huong Ninh Villarreal, made nearly $800,000 in 2024 by teaching at nine community college districts, Cal State Sacramento and UC Berkeley, according tousing public payroll records, university course listings and hiring documents.

She has a similar course load this fall, encompassing about 1,100 students across 30 classes. Some faculty and college leaders say it’s impossible to provide students a quality education when a professor has such a large courseload. But technically, teaching multiple classes or holding multiple jobs, by itself, doesn’t prove anything about the quality of the instruction.

If online professors are not regularly interacting with their students in the ways the law and the accrediting body require, then schools — and ultimately students — could lose access to federal financial aid. By law, part-time faculty in the community college system can teach only about three classes per district each semester. They are“I bring a personal perspective to this discussion,” wrote Christian.

“When I first graduated, I taught at three California community colleges. I didn't own a car, so I rode the RTD bus from campus to campus to teach in person, piecing together assignments and barely making rent. I remember those days well. I understand firsthand why adjunct faculty teach at multiple institutions.

For many, it is an economic necessity. ” Part-time faculty outnumber full-time faculty at every one of the state’s community college districts, sometimes by more than 5-to-1, but the total number of adjuncts statewide is unknown because professors who teach at multiple campuses are often counted repeatedly in the data.

In her email to college leaders, Christian acknowledged that there’s an “absence of a systematic way” to track faculty who teach at multiple campuses or across the community college, Cal State and UC systems. She said her team is looking into how college districts handle faculty with multiple jobs and what information about outside work faculty disclose.

“The objective is to determine whether additional guidance, improved data sharing, or a common approach would strengthen institutional oversight. ”, a nonprofit organization advocating for limited government. CalMatters looked only at professors who taught at five or more community college districts, Cal State or UC campuses in 2024, the most recent data available. Of the 72 professors who taught at five or more districts or universities, the median pay was about $190,000, though a few instructors made much more.

CalMatters found 10 professors who made more than $343,000, which was the median salary of a community college president or chancellor in the same year. Most of the highest earners had full-time jobs along with numerous part-time gigs. Ninh Villarreal currently has at least two full-time tenured community college positions, along with other adjunct roles elsewhere.

Christian said these 72 professors are a"small group" compared with the tens of thousands of faculty employed by the state’s public higher education systems, and the highest earners"an even smaller one.

"Because the federal and state governments dole out billions of dollars in financial aid to students, they regulate the kinds of courses and institutions where students can qualify for aid, and online courses in particular have The general rule that accreditors and state and federal lawmakers all share is that online professors need to interact with their students regularly. Research shows students are Many online courses are asynchronous, meaning that the lectures are prerecorded and students can listen at any time.

In these courses, and in many in-person ones, quizzes and tests are often graded automatically by computers. Christian said that “prerecorded lectures, automated quizzes, and other instructional technologies” can be valuable in online classes, but professors must do more than that to meet the legal requirements.

“Low-quality instruction is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate practices that compromise the education our students deserve. ”William Mead is a full-time lecturer in design and web development at UC Davis who also teaches part-time at two community college districts. He said his online courses are prerecorded but that doesn’t mean he is disengaged — quite the opposite.

“My lectures take many hours to produce before a term begins,” he wrote in an email. “That front-loaded work is what frees me, during the semester, to focus on what matters most: individual feedback on student work and time with students. I hold a regular weekly office hour plus three additional appointment blocks each week so that working students can meet with me on Zoom when it fits their lives.

” Jonathan Horn, who teaches one asynchronous online journalism course at San Diego Mesa College, said he writes his students “paragraphs and paragraphs of feedback on their assignments, sometimes worrying if it's too much. ” He said it would be impossible to provide the same level of feedback for 30 or 50 classes. Containers are transported by trains and trucks out of the Long Beach Container Terminal in the Port of Long Beach, Calif.

, April 8, 2025More than a dozen people were charged Thursday with allegedly orchestrating a massive train heist operation to steal over $22 million in cargo — from popular shoes to power tools — from major retailers. Trains that shuttle goods to stores and customers around the country have become a prominent target for large-scale theft in recent years, especially at large ports in the U.S. that receive hundreds of millions of dollars of shipments every day.

The relatively low-tech robberies have demanded attention from the world’s largest retailers, including the likes of Amazon. The 13 men were indicted for conspiracy and theft of interstate railroad cargo. Two were also charged with violence against railroad carriers. If convicted, the men could face anywhere from five to 20 years in federal prison.

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More than a dozen people were charged Thursday with allegedly orchestrating a massive train heist operation to steal over $22 million in cargo — from popular shoes to power tools — from major retailers. A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday paints a picture of an organized group that targeted more than three dozen trains carrying Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, power tools and other consumer goods that were imported into the United States through Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are home to the busiest ports in the country.in recent years, especially at large ports in the U.S. that receive hundreds of millions of dollars of shipments every day.

The relatively low-tech robberies have demanded attention from the world’s largest retailers, including the likes of Amazon. The men would disable the trains at a planned location by busting the brakes, the indictment alleged, at which point the goods would be offloaded onto trucks. The goods were then peddled to an unnamed company that would resell the stolen merchandise for profit.

“The scale of the theft is staggering,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli, promising to prosecute any future efforts to steal the merchandise. In group chats, the men shared numerous photos and videos of themselves busting into the hulking train cars, and posing with wads of cash and stolen merchandise.

They also shared AI photos of themselves captioned “Los Trenes,” which means the trains in Spanish, beneath glamorized photos of men throwing boxes of shoes off trains into nearby cars while police helicopters descended overhead. The 13 men were indicted for conspiracy and theft of interstate railroad cargo. Two were also charged with violence against railroad carriers. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report.

Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Jose Ugarte leads Estuardo Mazariegos by 87 votes in the uber-tight race to represent L.A. ’s Council District 9. Jose Ugarte leads Estuardo Mazariegos by 87 votes in the uber-tight race to represent L.A.

’s Council District 9, as of Thursday’s evening ballot drop. : Who wins will come down to ballot curing, the process through which the L.A. County Registrar flags ballots without signatures or with signatures that need further verification and gives voters the chance to fix the problem and have their ballot counted. It’s a slight gain for Ugarte, who was 63 votes ahead as of the last ballot count.

With more than 39,000 ballots counted in the race so far, there are very few votes left to tally. The remaining ballots are all subject to, the process through which the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk flags ballots without signatures or with signatures that need further verification and gives voters the chance to fix the problem and have their ballot counted.

“The numbers continue to move in our favor,” Ugarte said in a statement via email. “We’re encouraged by today’s results and increasingly hopeful about our path to victory. ” The race to replace outgoing Councilmember Curren Price representing South L.A. has drawn intense scrutiny since Election Day, as Mazariegos narrowed in on Ugarte’s initial lead, at one point trailing by just 41 votes. Ugarte has gained ground in the last two vote drops.

This election will bring change to South L.A. , which has been represented by a Black council member since 1963. Ugarte and Mazariegos are both Latino. The winner will help determine the balance of power in City Hall.

Ugarte is a former staffer for Price and the establishment candidate, whose campaign was backed by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, a number of labor unions and several council members, including Price. His campaign also had outside Mazariegos ran as an insurgent with backing from the Democratic Socialists of America, Los Angeles and United Teachers Los Angeles, as well as Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, a member of the council’s progressive bloc.

With less than a week left in the vote count, the Mazariegos campaign says it’s focused on reaching out to voters whose ballots still need verification to be counted. Meghan Choi, a consultant for Mazariegos, said the campaign has deployed volunteers to phone-bank and door-knock the small pool of voters with outstanding ballots, encouraging them to fix their signatures before it's too late.

“We have a lot of volunteers who are mobilizing every day,” Choi said. “It’s just really important that every single vote from the district is counted and people get their voice heard. ” Just 251 ballots in Council District 9 still needed verification ahead of this latest drop, according to the Mazariegos campaign. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related to former CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The California Department of Justice said Thursday it is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” Bonta said in a statement.

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors. ”Huang will appear before congressional committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company’s general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2. The California Department of Justice said Thursday it is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” Bonta said in a statement.

“Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors. ” On Tuesday, key House lawmakers said that Huang has voluntarily agreed to appear for transcribed interviews as the company facesHuang will appear before congressional committees on Dec. 1, followed by the company’s general counsel, Tim Teter, on Dec. 2.