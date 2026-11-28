Brock Purdy will miss San Francisco's NFC West game against Seattle after missing all three practices this week with an ankle sprain. Backup Mac Jones, who started eight games last season, will start in his place.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks because of an ankle sprain. Backup Mac Jones will start in his place.

Purdy Out With Ankle Sprain

Purdy missed all three practices this week after getting hurt in the second quarter of last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings. Coach Kyle Shanahan was initially hopeful Purdy could play this week because he avoided a high ankle sprain. But Purdy did not make enough progress and was ruled out Friday. Any time it is not a high ankle sprain you get pretty relieved, Shanahan said.

Also read 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Status Questionable Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

But it was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse. I kind of had a feeling just the way it was by the time Wednesday came around, Shanahan said. It did not heal up as fast as we wanted so we had to shut him down. Purdy stayed in the game after he was hurt against the Vikings and had a stellar performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns against one of the top defenses in the league to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He posted a 118.2 passer rating and 9.0 yards per pass attempt to go with his 23 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season. Jones started eight games last season when Purdy was sidelined by turf toe and helped San Francisco post a 5-3 record during that time.

He had a 97.4 passer rating with 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions. The 49ers kept Jones as the backup this season despite some interest in a trade from other teams just for this scenario. Mac has been awesome, Shanahan said. He has had a great week.

Jones Confident For Start

We went through this a lot with him last year so everyone has got a ton of confidence in Mac. Mac has had a hell of a camp and he is the same guy every day. So it has been a good week with Mac. A few weeks ago, Jones went viral for his energetic Boom Box walkout alongside Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel.

He has made it a priority to remain at the front of the team's popular Boom Box entrance at Levi's Stadium before the NFC West showdown. I will be at the front again, but I definitely just like getting hyped up for the games. That is what it is all about, having fun, Jones said of the high-energy arrival.

I am definitely a little turned down, as they say, when I am starting because I have to focus so much on each play, Jones said. I think that is how I play my best is just in the cerebral mindset. It is obviously a challenge when you are getting thrown in toward the end of the year, but it is a challenge that I have done before in my career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I played the first eight games before, I played the last eight games and I played all 16, Jones said. So I am definitely up for the challenge and looking forward to it. Jones will have no easy task filling in for Purdy against one of the best teams in the NFC, but the Alabama product already has the respect of the 49ers locker room.

Shanahan Praises Jones Energy

Shanahan was asked about Jones' viral moment a few weeks ago and he revealed his kids sent him the video. Yeah I saw that. My kids sent it to me. It was awesome, but that is how we see Mac like that every day, Shanahan said.

If you just saw it once, you would be like who is this corny white dude? But you do not at all because he is like that all the time. He is always upbeat. He is always having fun.

There really has not been a day that Mac is not like that, which is extremely unique. That is why he is one of the most liked guys on our team, Shanahan added. Sunday's game is important for San Francisco, but it is also important for Jones as a strong performance against the Seahawks would cement the 28-year-old as a capable starter in the NFL, not just a backup.

In other injury news, offensive lineman Pleasants returned to practice this week for the first time since getting hurt in the preseason. He would need to be activated from injured reserve on Saturday to be eligible to play against Seattle.