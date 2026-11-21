Qatar’s Film Committee and Watermelon Pictures have forged a partnership to co-produce a slate of films.

Qatar’s Film Committee and Watermelon Pictures Forge Partnership to Co-Produce a Slate of Films From the ‘Global South’ ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ ‘Michael’ and More Coming to Middle East TV Audiences With New Deal Between NBCUniversal and Qatar’s BeIN Media Grouphave announced a strategic partnership to develop and co-produce a slate of films “championing visionary filmmakers and compelling stories from the Global South and beyond with an emphasis on culturally authentic storytelling and broad international appeal,” they said in a statement.

The Global South is a geopolitical and economic term that broadly includes countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, most of Asia, and most of Oceania. Fox News 'Viewer Fatigue' Captures Notice of Fox CEO Murdoch, Who Vows to Press Forward The Qatar Film Committee is an official body that is part of the Media City Qatar hub and is tasked with driving growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

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Founded in April 2024 by brothers Badie Ali and Hamza Ali, Chicago-based Watermelon Pictures has gained worldwide attention in its short time in business with releases such as Rashid Masharawi’s “From Ground Zero,” Annemarie Jacir’s “Palestine 36” and Cherien Dabis’ “All That’s Left of You,” which were shortlisted for the best international feature Oscar, as well as Kaouther ben Hania’s Oscar-nominated “The Voice of Hind Rajab. ”The plan is for the pact to spawn a slate of projects developed by Watermelon spanning comedy, television, genre and drama.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

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“Combining Qatar’s commitment to world-class filmmaking, growing production capabilities, and investment in the creative economy with Watermelon’s access to leading talent, established distribution infrastructure, and deep understanding of what resonates with audiences, the collaboration aims to produce commercially compelling films with high production values and international appeal,” the statement said. The plan envisions that these projects will shoot mainly in Qatar or be structured as Qatari co-productions.

They will tap into the country’s growing production ecosystem and the Qatar Screen Production Incentive rebate offering up to 50% in cash, “creating opportunities for local crews, businesses and creative talent while strengthening Qatar’s position as an international production hub,” it noted.

“Through this partnership, we want to give filmmakers the resources to tell stories rooted in their communities and bring them to audiences around the world,” Hassan Al Thawadi, the Qatari lawyer who chairs the Qatar Film Committee, said in the statement. ‘OJ’s Accomplice’: Peacock Moves Up Documentary Release Date, Drops First Look O.J. Simpson Documentary ‘O.J’s Accomplice’ Set at Peacock Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Frisco King’ Starring Samuel L. Jackson Sets Release Date