Qatar's Prime Minister leads mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran to restart stalled negotiations, aiming to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has confirmed that Doha is actively collaborating with Washington and Tehran to revive stalled diplomatic negotiations. Speaking during an official visit to Washington on Monday, he warned that the Middle East cannot sustain another escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran. This diplomatic push coincides with the eighth US- Qatar Strategic Dialogue, launching alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Doha Mediates US-Iran Diplomatic Efforts

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized that Qatar is engaging both sides to resume talks that have been dormant since the joint US-Israeli war against Iran initiated on February 28. The mediation effort seeks to resolve disputes that caused a subsequent memorandum of understanding, signed in Islamabad in June, to stall. These negotiations were hindered by disagreements regarding US sanctions, naval blockades, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Military Actions and Negotiation Stalemates

Tensions remain acute as both nations carry out sporadic bursts of military action, despite US President Donald Trump stating he does not see the need to resume major operations. The US has maintained a naval blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy trade. At a White House news conference on Friday, Trump asserted that Tehran wants an agreement to end hostilities but not one acceptable to him, insisting on a real deal rather than a fake one.

Strategic Dialogue and Security Commitments

During the strategic dialogue, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed Washington's security commitment to Qatar, praising its role in international mediation. Both governments stressed that unimpeded freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is critical for regional stability and global energy markets. Rubio conveyed gratitude from President Donald Trump to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for Doha's diplomatic contributions.

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Bilateral Priorities and Defense Cooperation

The diplomats reviewed shared priorities across Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Sahel, and Haiti. Rubio welcomed Qatar's $30 million contribution to the UN Trust Fund for the Gang Suppression Force. On military cooperation, officials assessed progress under the $38 billion Statement of Intent on defense cooperation, which commits to bolstering Qatar's integrated air and missile defense systems following consultations held in September 2026.

Counterterrorism and Future Diplomatic Steps

Both governments pledged closer coordination on counterterrorism, financial tracking, and combating Daesh. Bilateral strategic working groups are scheduled to continue into early 2027 as both nations prepare to commemorate 55 years of diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf argued that the US wants to impose a no war, no peace stalemate, suggesting that sustainable deterrence is the way to end the threat of conflict.