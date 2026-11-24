Qatar intensifies diplomatic efforts with Washington and Tehran to prevent military escalation in the Strait of Hormuz while urging Israel to honor Gaza ceasefire commitments.

Doha has significantly escalated its diplomatic engagement with Washington and Tehran to avert renewed military confrontation between the United States and Iran. Qatar i Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari emphasized that regional security is fundamental to maintaining stability across the Middle East during a press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Pressure on Strait of Hormuz

Qatar has formally demanded the restoration of unrestricted freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and called for the United States and Iran to return to direct negotiations. These mediation efforts aim to resolve the standoff that has threatened global energy supplies and regional peace for months.

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Iran has stated it is prepared to reopen the vital waterway if the US administration accepts its specific demands. This position comes as tensions remain high following the breakdown of previous diplomatic agreements and ongoing threats of military action.

Background of US Iran Military Conflict

The current crisis stems from a war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. In response to these attacks, Iran retaliated by striking Israel and what it identified as US military facilities located in various Arab countries.

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Although Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, the implementation of this agreement stalled due to unresolved disagreements concerning the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes between the sides have recurred since July despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Recent developments include reports that Israel and the United States have developed joint military plans for a possible renewed conflict with Iran. Additionally, Iran claims it downed a US MQ-1 drone near the Hormuz strait, further complicating the security situation.

Gaza Ceasefire Violations and Accountability

Addressing the situation in Gaza, Al-Ansari stated that the responsibility now rests with Israel to implement its commitments under the ceasefire agreement. He called for international pressure on Tel Aviv to fulfill its obligations and stop what he described as ongoing crimes against unarmed civilians.

The Qatari spokesperson asserted that Qatar worked in complete good faith to reach an agreement that would achieve peace in Gaza and Palestine in general. He argued that continued Israeli attacks indicate that the Israeli side is not interested in any genuine peace efforts.

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According to official figures, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 1,679 Palestinians and injured 6,100 others since the first phase of the ceasefire took effect on October 10 2025. These attacks have continued alongside restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Obstacles to Lasting Regional Peace

The path forward is further complicated by delays in moving to the next phase of the peace plan. Al-Ansari noted that the situation in Gaza requires immediate attention and that the continued violence undermines any hope for long-term stability in the region.

Qatar's intensified diplomatic contacts reflect a broader concern among regional actors about the potential for the conflict to spill over into neighboring countries. The mediation efforts are critical in preventing a wider war that could destabilize the entire Middle East.

The international community is closely watching these developments as both the United States and Iran maintain their hardline positions. The outcome of Qatar's mediation could determine whether the region moves toward de-escalation or further military engagement.