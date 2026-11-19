The Qatar Film Committee chief is confident the Arab nation can Implement its ambitious industry plan after successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup.

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Al Thawadi knows what he is talking about. He was directly involved in the delivery of the massive FIFA event back in 2022 as Managing Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy , the Qatari government entity that was responsible for overseeing and coordinating efforts at both national and international levels for the soccer tournament.

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Taylor Swift Performs 'I Knew It, I Knew You' and 'Our Song' Mashup at CMA Awards The executive spoke at length about the lessons the Qatari film industry can learn from the World Cup during the opening talk at this year’s“I’m proud to say that the team that delivered the World Cup is now delivering major events all over the world and is a true legacy of 2022,” he said.

“Now that’s the same core value; that’s the same principle, and that’s the same roadmap in the film industry,” he added. “A principle that serves as our north star in film.

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It’s the blend and fusion of the local, regional and global that allows us to be a credible and successful platform and launchpad for cinema and content creation from the Arab world and the Global South and to ultimately achieve those loftier goals of bringing cultures together in an era where significant efforts are exerted into keeping us apart,” Al Thawadi continued. , saw the announcement of Qatar’s 50% film and TV cash rebate, followed by several partnerships with major international players such as The Neon deal involves six to 10 feature films and shorts over four years that Neon will co-finance and distribute.

As for Skydance, the partnership is through Miramax, the U.S. film and TV studio owned by Qatar’s beIN Media Group and Ellison’s company. That deal will germinate one original scripted series and one film. The agreement has already led to the development of an Arabic adaptation of Miramax’s 2001 romantic comedy “Serendipity.

” “When we gathered here a year ago, we spoke about an ambition to build a globally connected film ecosystem,” said Al-Thawadi, who added: “One year on, and that ambition is translating into tangible partners. ” According to the exec, the Qatar Screen Production Incentive is already being “used on the ground” by major partners, including one flagship U.S. streamer currently shooting in Qatar — although Al-Thawadi couldn’t disclose further details on what streamer or what project just yet.

The streamer is believed to be Netflix. Al-Thawadi underlined how his strategic goal is different from similar efforts by neighbouring countries in that it aims not to necessarily attract physical production to the country, but to create a “gateway” for projects in the broader region. Productions shooting in other Arab countries can still access the Qatari rebate, although it then becomes capped at a—still healthy—25%.

“The idea is to set up in Qatar and get access to the entire region. And that’s the most important part. ” “What we want to do is create the right ecosystem, the right infrastructure, the right regulatory infrastructure, the right partnerships for people to know that when they come to Qatar, they get access to everybody,” he noted.

“They get access to Egypt, they get access to Saudi, and vice versa. ” “If we continue competing against each other, we’ll never reach our full potential,” the exec pointed out.

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“The regional rebate’s main purpose is to set up base in Qatar, have a certain element of Qatar, and have a certain center of gravity based on Qatar. But if you want to access the rest of the region, by all means . ” Al-Thawadi is thinking long-term. He’s transcending a five, or even ten-year, plan to think 20, 30 years ahead.

In that sense, the Qatari exec sees the value of building an industry beyond the immediate benefits of physical production.

“ is built upon the other aspects. The financing, the insurance, the bonding, the training, the educational side of things,” he said.

“And so we’re trying to create different elements of the industry on our side that complement what’s already available in the region, and that allows us to reach global audiences. ” The Film Committee chief admitted that recent geopolitical conflicts have affected the rolling out of high-profile projects in the country, but underlines how conversations with U.S. players such as Skydance and Neon have not cooled off.

He teased further announcements regarding the country’s partnership with Neon, to come in the next few days, and reiterated that he looks forward to understanding how these collaborations can go beyond production to discuss other key areas such as distribution, technology, and talent development. Katseye’s New Documentary ‘Wild Hearts’ Is Officially Streaming on Hulu‘The Land’ Scores Post-Super Bowl Premiere Date: First Look at Dan Fogelman’s NFL Hulu Drama Conspiracy Drama ‘Hotline’ in the Works at Hulu and Sony From John Swetnam and ‘Spider-Noir’ Boss Steve Lightfoot