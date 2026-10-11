Qantas to Cut About 850 Australian Jobs in Accenture Back-Office Overhaul

Qantas plans to cut around 850 Australian roles in finance, procurement, HR and marketing, shifting work to Accenture teams in India under Project iQ.

Qantas Airways plans to cut around 850 Australian jobs across finance, procurement, human resources and marketing as part of a sweeping back-office overhaul carried out with the consulting and technology firm Accenture. The first phase of the restructuring is expected to be completed by the middle of 2027. Much of the affected work will move to Accenture teams based primarily in India, while some roles will remain in Australia.

The changes fall under Qantas Airways' modernisation programme, known internally as Project iQ. The airline says the program is designed to simplify its corporate operations, reduce duplication and modernise more than 1,000 back-office systems. Earlier reports had suggested the program could involve the offshoring of up to 1,000 Australian roles.

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How the Qantas Back-Office Overhaul Works

Qantas Airways will redesign its back-office functions with Accenture, which will take over some services currently handled by Australian staff. Accenture teams will carry out much of this work from India, while other functions stay with employees in Australia. The airline is using the partnership to cut costs and update the data and technology that supports its corporate operations.

The overhaul covers finance, procurement, human resources and marketing. Qantas Airways describes the scope as a reinvention of how these services are run, not a simple reduction in staff. The airline says individual outcomes have not yet been determined, meaning the number of roles affected in each team may still change as the work is redesigned.

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Qantas Airways is also expanding its use of technology and automation across ticketing, customer interactions, planning and operational systems. The back-office changes sit alongside these wider efforts to adapt to digital tools and artificial intelligence across the aviation sector.

Stakeholder Views on the Offshoring Plan

Qantas Airways chief executive Vanessa Hudson said the overhaul is about improving efficiency and updating the technology behind the airline. Hudson acknowledged that the news is difficult for some staff and apologised for the uncertainty it creates. She said Qantas Airways will consult affected employees and unions over the coming months.

Hudson argued that the scale of the reinvention is beyond what Qantas Airways can deliver on its own. She said the partnership with Accenture gives the airline access to data and AI skills that every industry is competing for. According to Hudson, the airline cannot hire at the pace the work requires.

The Australian Services Union, which represents affected workers, is continuing consultations with Qantas Airways. The union had previously sought assurances that Australian roles would not be moved offshore. Its stated goals are to protect Australian jobs and to give members facing potential redundancy or offshoring clear information about their positions.

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Industry analysis of the decision points to two pressures. The first is cost, since back-office functions such as finance, procurement, HR and marketing do not generate revenue directly and are often the first target for savings. The second is capability, as Qantas Airways turns a difficult hiring problem for data and AI talent into a service agreement with Accenture.

Impact on Jobs, Accenture and Next Steps

For Australian employees in finance, procurement, HR and marketing, the immediate consequence is uncertainty about which roles will be cut, moved or retained. Qantas Airways has not yet confirmed individual outcomes, and the consultation process with the Australian Services Union and affected staff will shape those decisions over the coming months.

Accenture is a clear beneficiary of the agreement. The deal gives the firm a multi-year, multi-function mandate at a major airline, with work transferred to teams based primarily in India. That expands Accenture's aviation footprint and adds to its recurring revenue base.

For Qantas Airways, the trade-off is control. Moving corporate functions to an external partner reduces headcount and system complexity, but it also makes the airline more dependent on Accenture for services that were previously run in-house. If the partnership underdelivers, reversing course would be costly and slow. The first phase of the changes is due to be completed by the middle of 2027.