PwC Under Investigation Over WH Smith Audit

The Financial Reporting Council has launched an investigation into PwC over its audit of WH Smith following a financial scandal at the retailer.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has launched an investigation into PwC over its audit of WH Smith following a financial scandal at the retailer. WH Smith is being investigated by the City watchdog over potential breach of listing and disclosure rules.

The retailer's former boss Carl Cowling stepped down last November after it was revealed that profits in its US division were overstated by £30million. PwC has come under scrutiny for signing off on WH Smith's accounts before the scandal was uncovered by experts at Deloitte. Ahead of the retailer's annual meeting in early February, shareholder advisory group Pirc urged investors to vote against re-electing PwC, the firm's auditor for more than ten years.

Chief financial officer Max Izzard threw his support behind PwC and their future as the company's auditors last year. WH Smith was thrown into chaos after the accounting blunder was revealed, which came just as it had pivoted its business towards travel shops in airports. The retailer is now being led by Ian Quinn, who started as executive chairman in April. He has been parachuted in to sort out the mess after reviving construction giant Balfour Beatty.

The focus of his strategic review will be on the US business, which was built up by a series of acquisitions





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Pwc WH Smith Financial Reporting Council Audit Investigation Accounting Scandal

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