An investigation is underway after two police officers shot at an armed suspect in a Puyallup neighborhood Tuesday morning.

A suspect was hospitalized, and no officers were injured following an officer-involved shooting in Puyallup on Tuesday morning. Puyallup police responded to a home on 8th Avenue Northwest around 2 a.m. and alerted the public via social media at 3:23 a.m.The Puyallup Police Department sent out the initial alert about the incident on social media at about 3:23 a.m. saying, "We are responding to an officer involved shooting in the NW area of town.

"According to the Puyallup Police Department, just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a call about an armed, suicidal 23-year-old man at a home near the Corner of 8th Avenue Northwest and 8th Street Northwest. Authorities said at 2:38 a.m., the man exited the home with a firearm in his hand and pointed it at officers. Two officers then shot the suspect outside, and wounded him with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also read Puyallup Officer-Involved Shooting and Regional Legal Updates

Officers then provided medical aid and applied a tourniquet on the suspect before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

"The Pierce County Force Investigation Team was activated to investigate this incident," said the Puyallup Police Department. "The Office of Independent Investigations was notified but declined to respond as the incident was not within the response criteria in place for OII. "Seattle City Council approves final 2027-2028 budget