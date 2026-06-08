Puyallup PD welcomes new recruits: Tiny baby birds hatched in traffic motorcycle

A mother bird has found an unusual place to raise a family: the storage compartnemnt of a Puyallup Police Department motorcycle!The bird was first discovered n

A mother bird has found an unusual place to raise her little family: the storage compartment of a Puyallup Police Department motorcycle! Puyallup PD staff first discovered the bird nesting inside the motorcycle on May 30.

The vehicle, a not-in-service training traffic motorcycle, was parked in Puyallup's new Public Safety Facility. The department noted that staff would be keeping a careful eye on the bird and her nest, and making sure that they stayed undisturbed and safe. In a June 7 update, the department said “two of the four tiny recruits have officially hatched,” while two eggs remain.

“Mama Bird has been doing an incredible job taking care of her little ones, keeping them warm, fed, and safe inside their very unique nest at our New Public Safety Facility,” the department said. Police said officers and staff have been watching “from a respectful distance” as the birds continue to grow, and the department plans to provide additional updates as the remaining eggs hatch.

Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. Drivers heading westbound on state Route 16 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge faced a major closure Saturday night after two teen boys climbed the bridge’s cable sAn explosion and fire destroyed a home in Snohomish and claimed the life of one person, fire officials said.

Snohomish Regional Fire units were dispatched afterA few hundred residents living near Aurora Avenue North marched up and down the busy highway on Saturday evening, blocking off traffic as they called for the ciResidents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders.





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