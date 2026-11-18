Jordan Shank pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the 2025 fentanyl overdose death of her 5-year-old son in Puyallup, Washington. The case involves the child's father, Kyler Lawrence.

Jordan Shank, a resident of Puyallup, Washington, has entered a guilty plea for second-degree manslaughter in the tragic 2025 death of her five-year-old son, a case that highlights the devastating reach of fentanyl toxicity within a domestic setting. The plea agreement, finalized on November 17, resolves charges that originated from a February incident where the child succumbed to acute drug exposure while under the care of his parents. This legal development marks a significant turning point in a investigation that began when the child was found unresponsive in his family home, leading to a complex probe involving both parents and their shared substance abuse issues.

The Timeline of the Tragedy and Immediate Aftermath

The sequence of events leading to the child's death began on March 12, 2025, when Shank fell asleep while supervising her son, according to initial reports provided to investigators. The situation escalated early the following morning, around 4 a.m. on March 13, when the child's father, Kyler Lawrence, awoke Shank to express concern over the boy's physical condition. Lawrence reportedly stated that the child looked strange, prompting Shank to check on her son. Upon waking fully, Shank discovered the five-year-old lying next to her, exhibiting signs of severe distress including vomiting and blue lips, while he was no longer breathing.

Also read Former Douglas County deputy takes deal, pleads guilty to DUI, assault

Emergency responders and medical personnel transported the child to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in an attempt to save his life. Despite these efforts, the five-year-old was pronounced dead after being evaluated by medical professionals. The immediate response from authorities involved securing the family residence in Puyallup to preserve evidence. Deputies conducted a thorough search of the property, documenting the presence of various items that would later become central to the criminal investigation into the cause of death and the negligence involved.

Evidence, Toxicology, and Parental Substance Use

A critical component of this case is the forensic confirmation provided by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, who determined that the five-year-old died from acute fentanyl toxicity. This toxicological finding directly links the child's death to the narcotic, a powerful opioid that is often responsible for overdoses in households where it is used recreationally. The presence of the drug in the child's system served as the primary basis for the criminal charges brought against the parents, establishing a clear medical cause of death that investigators and prosecutors relied upon throughout the legal proceedings.

Advertisement

During the investigation, court documents revealed that law enforcement officers discovered drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the family home, indicating an environment where narcotics were actively used. Specifically, deputies found two pieces of tin foil containing brown substances and a glass pipe commonly used for ingesting narcotics. These items were located in the area believed to be the child's room, raising serious questions about the safety of the environment in which the five-year-old was living. Although no paraphernalia was found directly on the victim's person, the proximity of these items to his sleeping area was heavily scrutinized by the court.

Further complicating the narrative, Shank admitted during questioning that she and Lawrence were daily users of fentanyl. She stated that on the night prior to their son's death, both parents had consumed the drug together in a roommate's room. This admission of regular, shared drug use provides context for the negligence that led to the child's exposure. The parents' habit of using the substance daily and the failure to secure it away from their young son formed the foundation of the manslaughter charges, illustrating the extreme dangers posed by unsupervised access to potent opioids.

Kyler Lawrence's Flight, Arrest, and Current Status

While Jordan Shank cooperated with authorities and eventually entered a plea agreement, Kyler Lawrence initially avoided contact with law enforcement. According to probable cause documents, Lawrence hid from deputies before they could interview him and subsequently went on the run. His absence meant he did not participate in the immediate questioning of Shank, and his whereabouts remained unknown for a significant period. The investigation into his role continued independently as authorities worked to locate him and determine his specific involvement in the events leading to the child's death.

Lawrence remained a fugitive for over a year and a half before being apprehended in mid-October of 2026. His arrest concluded the manhunt and allowed investigators to fully connect all aspects of the case. Although he was not the one who entered the plea deal with the five-year-old's death, his capture ensures that the legal system can address all parties involved. The timeline of his flight and subsequent arrest underscores the severity of the charges and the lengths to which authorities went to hold all responsible individuals accountable for the neglect that resulted in the tragedy.

Advertisement

Legal Consequences and Sentencing Expectations

Jordan Shank's guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter is accompanied by specific conditions and anticipated legal penalties. The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office stated that the plea agreement was reached with the stipulation that Shank must testify truthfully, likely regarding her own actions and those of Lawrence. This cooperation is a key factor in the prosecution's strategy to ensure a comprehensive account of the events is available for the record and any future proceedings involving her co-defendant.

The joint recommendation from the prosecutor's office and the defense team requests a sentence of 21 months in prison for Shank when she is formally sentenced. This duration reflects the severity of the offense while acknowledging her participation in the plea process. In addition to the incarceration time, the court has mandated that Shank undergo substance abuse treatment. This requirement aims to address the underlying addiction issues that contributed to the neglect, providing a pathway for rehabilitation while serving justice for the five-year-old victim.

The case in Puyallup serves as a somber example of the intersecting crises of child welfare and the opioid epidemic. The guilty plea by Jordan Shank brings a measure of legal closure to the immediate family but underscores the ongoing public health challenges surrounding fentanyl. As the judicial process moves toward sentencing, the details of this tragedy continue to inform broader discussions about drug enforcement, parental accountability, and the protection of children in high-risk environments.