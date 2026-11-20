A Puyallup man received 60 months in prison for possessing carfentanil, a substance 100 times stronger than fentanyl, with intent to distribute.

A 37-year-old Puyallup man was sentenced Thursday to 60 months in federal prison for his central role in trafficking a shipment of carfentanil, a synthetic opioid so potent it is used to sedate large animals like elephants. The United States District Court handed down this significant penalty after the defendant, identified as Washington, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute the highly dangerous substance. The judge ordered the remaining four years of the sentence to be served under supervised release, ensuring strict monitoring as he re-enters society.

Acting U.S. Attorney Floyd emphasized the lethal nature of the operation, stating that the defendant's shipment was designed to bring death to drug users across western Washington. The prosecution highlighted that the drugs were packaged in pills looking like OxyContin, which endangers both addicted individuals and casual users who have no awareness of the contents. Stopping this load of drugs has earned this defendant his federal prison time and prevented numerous fatalities in the region.

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Federal records show that Washington initially came to the attention of law enforcement as the primary source of supply for a local drug trafficking ring. He maintained a dangerous logistical routine, regularly traveling to Arizona to pick up illicit substances. The defendant would then rent cars and drive the drugs back into Washington to distribute them on the illegal market, creating a direct pipeline of poison into the Pacific Northwest community.

On September 15, law enforcement tracked Washington as he continued to follow this established traveling pattern. He flew to Arizona and drove back to Washington in a rental car just five hours later, a trip that ultimately led to his detention. A Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer followed behind Washington as he drove to a service station off Interstate 5 while heading northbound.

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When officers detained Washington, a drug-detecting K9 unit was immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A subsequent search of the trunk revealed two large vacuum-sealed bags containing 50,208 small blue pills. These pills were imprinted with the marking M30 and were cleverly concealed within the lining of a suitcase to evade detection during transport.

Laboratory analysis confirmed that the pills contained carfentanil, a powerful fentanyl analog used primarily in veterinary medicine. The Department of Justice noted that this substance is 100 times stronger than fentanyl and an astonishing 10,000 times stronger than morphine. The extreme potency means that even microscopic quantities can cause fatal respiratory depression in humans, making it one of the most dangerous illicit drugs currently circulating in national supply chains.

Prosecutors argued that Washington had been engaging in illegal drug transactions without detection for some time. In documents submitted to the court, they wrote that a courier is not entrusted with such a massive quantity of drugs without established relationships and a proven history in the trade. This evidence supported the request for a six-year prison sentence, which the court ultimately delivered as a five-year term.

The defendant was indicted by a grand jury on September 24, 2025, following the initial seizure and investigation. He later pleaded guilty on July 27, accepting responsibility for his actions before the final sentencing hearing took place. The case highlights the critical need for continued vigilance and the deployment of advanced detection technologies by police departments to intercept these shipments.

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Local health officials and first responders continue to warn residents about the pervasive presence of these ultra-potent analogs in the area. Carfentanil is frequently mixed into other illicit drug supplies without user knowledge, leading to a disproportionate number of overdoses and fatalities in communities across Washington state. The sentencing serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by agencies in the Pacific Northwest.

Following the imposition of the 60-month sentence, Washington is now in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to serve the remainder of his term. The Bureau will assign a specific facility based on his security classification and available bed space, a process that typically occurs within weeks of sentencing. Legal observers note that federal sentencing involves strict guidelines that limit judicial discretion in cases involving controlled substance distribution.

The completion of his prison term will eventually lead to supervised release conditions, which will include ongoing drug testing. This monitoring is designed to prevent recidivism and protect public safety as he transitions back into the community. The case stands as a significant victory for federal law enforcement in the ongoing war against synthetic opioids.