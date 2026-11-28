Aging is an unavoidable part of life, but some of us are healthier in our later years than others – and scientists are keen to find out the underlying reasons.

, researchers from China found that when stress was put on the shin bones of mice across four months, it had a rejuvenating effect on certain aging processes – and was linked to a longer lifespan in the animals.

Maximum lifespan was boosted by up to 15.4 percent, the data showed, and median lifespan by an average of 9.4 percent across the whole group of mice – the equivalent of almost 80 extra days – compared with control mice. , and they also took an in-depth look at some of the chemical changes that bone strain could be causing in the body to find out why this was happening.

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, 2026) "Our findings highlighted an essential role for bone mechano-sensing in the modulation of whole-body aging and positioned bone as a key mechano-responsive organ with potential therapeutic implications for human aging,"The method the researchers used was Dynamic Tibial Axial Loading or DTAL, an established technique for putting the bones of mice under a moderate, precisely controlled pressure. It gives researchers a way of isolating this type of bone strain specifically, to see the consequences.