Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump conclude their first face-to-face trilateral meeting in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, discussing nuclear disarmament and global stability.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump concluded their first-ever face-to-face trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The historic gathering brought the leaders of the world's three most powerful nations together for a limited media session before transitioning into private diplomatic discussions regarding nuclear security and international peace.

Nuclear Reduction and Global Stability

Donald Trump used the media platform to declare that the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to lead global efforts in reducing nuclear arsenals. He emphasized the critical responsibility of these three nations to lower the risk of nuclear weapons being used anywhere in the world. Trump acknowledged the political difficulty leaders face when considering the relinquishment of thousands of weapons, yet he insisted that trilateral cooperation remains vital for combating nuclear proliferation.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

During the same session, Vladimir Putin articulated Russia's stance that cooperation between the three powers must be built on mutual respect, equality, and balanced interests. He argued that such an approach would make a significant contribution to global stability. Putin also highlighted the shared responsibility of Russia, China, and the United States in maintaining international peace, noting their historical roles as victors of World War II.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute highlights the disparity in nuclear stockpiles as of January 2026. China maintains an estimated 620 nuclear warheads, while the United States holds 5,042 and Russia possesses 5,420. Beijing has historically rejected calls to join disarmament negotiations, arguing that its arsenal is significantly smaller than those of Washington and Moscow, a fact that underscores the complexity of the discussions taking place in Shenzhen.

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Strategic Relations and Sovereignty

Xi Jinping framed positive engagement among the three major powers as not merely an option but a necessity. He stated that major countries have special responsibilities in addressing global challenges and maintaining international peace. Describing the world as a community with a shared future, Xi urged the leaders to set an example by working together to preserve global stability. He reaffirmed China's commitment to developing a constructive relationship of strategic stability with the United States while continuing its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

Tensions regarding international judicial bodies were also addressed, with Donald Trump announcing plans to propose joint measures with China and Russia. The proposal aims to protect national sovereignty from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which none of the three nations has joined. Trump characterized the Hague-based court as having gotten out of control and claimed it had exceeded its jurisdiction. The United States has previously imposed sanctions on the ICC due to longstanding opposition to its jurisdiction over American nationals.

Washington's opposition to the ICC intensified after the court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. These warrants were related to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The proposed joint stance by the three leaders signals a coordinated effort to challenge the authority of the international court.

Regional Conflicts and Economic Ties

Resolving regional conflicts remained a key topic, particularly the ongoing war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin noted that the conflict was a significant part of his bilateral discussions with both Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. He expressed the view that Russia, China, and the United States share interests in finding solutions to such regional disputes. Donald Trump echoed this sentiment, stating that his earlier bilateral meeting with Putin focused largely on the conflict and expressing hope that both Moscow and Kyiv desire to bring the fighting to an end.

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Beyond security issues, Vladimir Putin stressed the need for the three powers to discuss global and regional economic ties. He emphasized shared responsibilities in ensuring food security and energy security for the global population. Trump also called for sustained dialogue, arguing that engagement is essential for resolving international disputes. He asserted that no problems have ever been solved by refusing to talk, and no peace has ever been forged by declining opportunities for engagement.

The leaders also touched upon the preservation of the international legal system established alongside the United Nations. Putin reminded the attendees that Russia, China, and the United States were among the founders of the UN. He stated that it falls upon these nations to preserve and strengthen the system of international law that took shape alongside this universal organization. The summit concluded with the leaders moving into closed-door discussions to further negotiate these complex geopolitical issues.