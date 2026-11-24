Russian President Vladimir Putin vows retaliatory military action against Ukraine for ongoing refinery strikes, urging enhanced security measures for energy infrastructure despite US calls for restraint.

Russia n President Vladimir Putin has declared that retaliatory military action against Ukraine is inevitable following a sustained campaign of strikes on Russia n oil refineries. Speaking at a government meeting in Moscow regarding the fuel and energy sector, the Russia n leader accused the Kyiv regime of continuing attacks despite direct appeals from United States President Donald Trump to cease the operations. Putin emphasized that the West's attempts to restrict Russia n hydrocarbon exports will backfire, causing greater economic problems for Western nations while reducing the volume of Russia n oil and gas reaching them. He assured the public that the government is implementing comprehensive measures to protect critical infrastructure and maintain market stability across the country.

Government Measures to Protect Energy Facilities

During the high-level briefing, Putin acknowledged that cross-border escalation initiated by Ukrainian forces in early June was intended to last for 40 days and asserted that the campaign will fail to inflict critical damage on the Russian economy. To counter these threats, he directed authorities and energy operators to implement additional physical security measures at refineries and ensure the safety of facility staff. The government has already taken steps to mitigate potential disruptions by lifting output caps, expanding strategic reserves, and reconfiguring transport networks. Additionally, Moscow has restricted exports of petrol, jet fuel, and diesel to prioritize domestic supply and stabilize internal markets following sharp price increases observed in early October.

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Putin Criticizes Western Sanctions and Export Restrictions

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly criticized Western efforts to curb Russian hydrocarbons, arguing that fewer barrels of oil and gas will reach European and American markets. He insisted that Moscow never voluntarily curbed supply and emphasized that the current restrictions are a direct result of Kyiv's attacks on refining capacity, which the United States President Donald Trump had urged to stop. Putin stated that these policies will create significant problems for Western economies, noting that less Russian energy will flow to them while they face increased instability. The Russian leader maintained that these actions are not a sign of weakness but rather a strategic response to external pressure and ongoing conflict.

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Strategic Pivot to Asian Markets and Infrastructure

In response to Western sanctions and market volatility, Putin outlined a strategic plan to expand trade ties with what he described as predictable and responsible partners across Asia. To support this geographic pivot, he called for the expansion of infrastructure in Siberia and the Far East, alongside the development of new eastern refining and petrochemical plants. The President also urged the accelerated development of the Northern Sea Route within the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, noting that this route could halve freight delivery times to Asian buyers. This infrastructure push aims to reduce dependency on traditional Western routes and integrate Russia more deeply into Asian energy markets, ensuring long-term export viability despite geopolitical tensions.

Market Stability and Future Energy Security Outlook

Retail petrol prices across most Russian regions have broadly stabilized following the sharp increases seen in early October, although market conditions remain complex and closely monitored by officials. Putin stressed that the government is actively managing supply chains and strategic reserves to prevent significant disruptions to the domestic fuel market. He reiterated that the escalation initiated by Ukrainian forces in early June was designed to be a 40-day campaign that would ultimately fail to degrade the Russian economy. By combining enhanced security protocols with a strategic shift toward Asian partners, Moscow aims to insulate its energy sector from both physical attacks and economic sanctions, ensuring continued revenue streams and operational resilience in the face of ongoing hostilities.