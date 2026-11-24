Russian President Vladimir Putin warns of inevitable military response to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries, while announcing measures to bolster energy infrastructure security and pivot trade toward Asian markets.

Russia n President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning that military retaliation against Ukraine is inevitable following a continued campaign of drone and missile strikes on Russia n oil refining facilities. The comments were delivered during a government meeting in Moscow focused on the development of the nation's fuel and energy sector. Putin emphasized that these attacks proceed despite direct appeals from United States President Donald Trump to halt the operations.

Inevitable Military Response to Infrastructure Strikes

Putin explicitly accused the Kiev regime of persisting with attacks on critical infrastructure, defying international pressure. He noted that the United States president had made a direct request for these operations to cease, yet the strikes continue. Putin stated that retaliatory actions by Moscow are now unavoidable and should be expected by all parties involved. He argued that the cross-border escalation initiated by Ukrainian forces in early June was intended to last for forty days but insisted this effort would fail to inflict critical damage on the Russian economy.

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Government Measures to Secure Energy Facilities

While warning of retaliation, the President also ordered authorities and energy operators to implement additional security measures. The government has lifted production output, expanded strategic reserves, and reconfigured transport networks to maintain stability. Export restrictions have been placed on petrol, jet fuel, and diesel to manage domestic supply. Following sharp price increases in early October, retail petrol prices have broadly stabilized across most Russian regions, although market conditions remain complex and sensitive to further disruptions.

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Pivoting Trade Toward Asian Markets

Addressing global market dynamics, Putin criticized Western efforts to curb Russian hydrocarbon supplies. He remarked that less Russian oil and gas will reach Western markets, thereby causing more problems for those nations. He insisted that Moscow never voluntarily curtailed supply and will instead expand ties with predictable and responsible partners across Asia. To support this strategic pivot, the President called for expanding infrastructure in Siberia and the Far East. This includes developing eastern refining and petrochemical plants to better serve Asian demand.

Development of Northern Sea Route

Accelerating the development of the Northern Sea Route within the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor was identified as a key priority. Putin noted that this route could halve freight delivery times to Asian buyers, significantly improving logistics efficiency. The strategy aims to reduce dependency on traditional Western routes and strengthen economic resilience against sanctions. These infrastructure upgrades are part of a broader effort to secure long-term energy export channels and protect the sector from geopolitical volatility.