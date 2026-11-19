Vladimir Putin promises harsh response to Ukraine bridge strikes following historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning that Moscow will deliver a much more painful response to Ukraine following recent strikes on a critical bridge connecting Russia and Crimea. This declaration came immediately after high-level trilateral negotiations in Shenzhen, China, which brought together Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting focused on global security, nuclear disarmament, and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe, marking a significant diplomatic event.

Trilateral Peace Declaration in Shenzhen

The historic gathering resulted in a joint peace declaration released by official Chinese media outlet Xinhua after discussions on total nuclear disarmament and the war in Ukraine. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping agreed to maintain strategic stability and engage in dialogue aimed at reducing nuclear risks. They also committed to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and discussed the emerging threats posed by artificial intelligence during the summit.

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During the press briefing, Vladimir Putin addressed the recent Ukrainian strikes on the bridge linking Russia to Crimea with aggressive rhetoric. He insisted that the infrastructure was used exclusively for civilian purposes and denied claims that it transported military equipment or petroleum products. Putin stated that Russia would not agree to any ceasefires that cover the energy sector or the Black Sea region in light of these attacks.

Russian Stance on European Security

Vladimir Putin asserted that while Russia recognizes Ukraine's right to security, it cannot come at the expense of Russian national interests. He expressed that President Donald Trump appeared genuinely committed to ending the war, a sentiment that contrasted with the wariness expressed by European leaders. Many European officials had previously worried that the trilateral meeting would exclude them from crucial security talks and peace discussions regarding Ukraine.

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Despite these concerns, Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia is ready to continue talks on Ukraine and broader European security issues. He invited European representatives to Moscow to discuss the format for future negotiations, noting that discussing European security without their involvement would be pointless. This offer suggests a potential shift in diplomatic strategy following the Shenzhen summit.

Nuclear Disarmament and Global Reform

President Xi Jinping emphasized that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, urging all efforts to prevent such a catastrophe. He called for adherence to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and supported the ultimate goal of a world free of nuclear weapons. The leaders also agreed on the need for United Nations reform to create a more effective global governance structure and criticized the International Criminal Court for abusing its jurisdiction.

The Shenzhen meeting drew comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference, which established the post-World War Two order through great-power deals. When asked about these historical parallels, Vladimir Putin defended the original Yalta agreement, asking what was wrong with the decisions made at that time. He described his discussions with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump as open and very useful, marking a new page in diplomatic history.

President Donald Trump highlighted the significance of the event, stating that the leaders were making history with this first-ever trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and China. Vladimir Putin mentioned that he would consider attending the December G20 summit in Miami after discussing the possibility with President Donald Trump. The three leaders did not agree to meet regularly in the same format, but Vladimir Putin expressed a desire for continued dialogue in the future.