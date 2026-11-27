Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurates the Yasen-M class nuclear submarine Perm at the Sevmash shipyard, pledging five new vessels by 2030 for global ocean operations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially welcomed the Perm nuclear-powered submarine into the Russian Navy during a flag-raising ceremony at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk. The event, which marked the formal transfer of the vessel to the military, served as a public declaration of Russia's enduring capability to construct advanced strategic weapons with global reach.

Perm Submarine Launch and Strategic Significance

Putin emphasized that Russia remains one of the very few nations globally capable of building powerful nuclear submarines of this specific caliber. He characterized these vessels not merely as naval assets, but as weapons possessing both global reach and immense strategic significance for national defense.

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The ceremony took place in the northwestern city of Severodvinsk, home to the critical Sevmash shipyard, which has historically been a central hub for Russia's nuclear fleet construction. Footage released by the Kremlin showed the President attending the flag-raising, signaling the sub's operational readiness.

Nuclear-powered submarines are a cornerstone of Russia's naval arsenal, designed to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing. This capability allows them to operate undetected and maintain a constant strategic presence in international waters, providing a persistent deterrent force.

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Five Additional Submarines Planned by 2030

During the event, Putin announced that the navy will receive five additional submarines by the year 2030. This expansion of the fleet is part of a broader modernization effort to strengthen Russia's underwater military capabilities in the coming decade.

Among the five new vessels, three will be from the Yasen-M class, the same advanced class to which the newly launched Perm belongs. This class of submarine is equipped to carry a wide range of cruise missiles, enhancing its offensive and defensive versatility.

Putin stated that these new submarines will be capable of operating in any part of the world's oceans. This global operational scope underscores Russia's ambition to project power across all major maritime regions, ensuring a flexible and responsive naval strategy.

The inclusion of multiple Yasen-M class units highlights the strategic importance of this specific design to the Russian military. These submarines are engineered for high performance and stealth, making them critical assets for both deterrence and potential conflict scenarios.

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Navy Expansion and Military Modernization

The expansion of the submarine fleet reflects a sustained commitment by the Russian leadership to modernize its military hardware. By investing in nuclear-powered vessels, the government aims to maintain a technologically competitive edge in naval warfare.

The Perm submarine itself represents the latest iteration of Russian submarine technology. Its design incorporates advancements in propulsion, stealth, and weapon systems, aligning with the broader goals of the navy to enhance its operational effectiveness.

The announcement of the five new submarines adds concrete timelines and targets to Russia's naval expansion plans. This commitment provides a clear roadmap for the Sevmash shipyard and the broader defense industry to meet these production goals over the next several years.

As the Perm joins the fleet, it sets the stage for future vessels to follow in the coming years. The continued development of these nuclear submarines is expected to play a significant role in shaping the geopolitical landscape of naval power in the decades to come.