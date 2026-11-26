US envoy Jared Kushner said Vladimir Putin has shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons and wants peace, while discussing security guarantees and territorial issues in Ukraine.

US envoy Jared Kushner has said Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons in the conflict with Ukraine. Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, made the comments in an interview on Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner's MD Meets podcast.

Kushner said he is convinced Putin wants peace and wants to change the relationship with America. He added that Putin has agreed not to use nuclear weapons and has reassured the US that this is not his intention. Kushner described Putin as a grand man of politics and a historic figure. Kushner and fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff have met Putin several times, most recently this month at the Kremlin.

Also read Jared Kushner draws criticism for calling Putin a 'grandmaster of politics'

Kushner said Putin is very organized, always well-prepared, and has a deep understanding of the issues. Kushner rejected suggestions that the US has applied pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia. He said the US has not put any pressure on Zelensky or the Ukrainians and that their job is to be a mediator. He also noted that the US is supporting Ukraine with intelligence-sharing.

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Kushner Dismisses US Pressure on Ukraine

The talks have involved issues of territorial control, including the Donbas region. Kushner said this is not about fairness or who is right or wrong. He said border lines in Europe have changed over time and that when people see long-term durability and a pathway to peace, they will be more flexible on where to draw the line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier this month that US negotiators had floated the idea of Ukraine withdrawing its remaining forces from the eastern Donbas region in exchange for membership of NATO. Zelensky said this was the first time this had been raised. Ukraine has long resisted the idea of ceding land to Russia, which launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion in 2022. The war is estimated to have led to some 2 million casualties.

Russia is believed to control over 80 percent of the Donbas and wants Ukraine to cede the rest of the land, including the so-called Fortress Belt. Zelensky said if he received a comprehensive security package, which would include a strong Ukrainian army and guarantees from NATO and the European Union, he would put a proposal to the public. Kushner told Politico that without a security guarantee from America, Ukraine will not be safe in the future.

Security Guarantees Key to End Conflict

He said President Trump has to determine that a security guarantee is in the interests of America to give. Zelensky has previously said that Russia would not stop at taking the Donbas, whose two regions comprise nearly 10% of Ukrainian territory, but would plan further attacks. Kushner said he wishes there was a fast way to do this and that there is a lot they agree on, including wanting long-term peace.

Kushner said once they are able to define that post-war relationship, the issue of territory will become much easier to resolve. He warned that without a settlement there is a real risk of escalation. He said Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia, and it would not take a lot of miscalculation for this to escalate massively. The ultimate goal, Kushner said, is to end this war in a way where Ukraine is sovereign, secure, prosperous, and free.

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He said Ukraine could join the EU, has a post-war economy plan, credible security guarantees, and strong deterrence capabilities. He called that a huge victory for Ukraine and for Europe. Kushner also stressed that the infamous Feb. 28 Oval Office clash between Trump and Zelensky took place 18 months ago before he got involved with mediation efforts.

Trump Admin Seeks Long-term Peace Deal

He noted that the Trump administration has been working on ideas for security guarantees for the US to keep Ukraine safe in the future. Throughout their time spearheading talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kushner and Witkoff have heaped praise on Putin in a bid to woo him.

Kushner has tried to position himself as a third-party umpire in negotiations to end the bloody war, which is in step with President Trump's pivot from the Biden administration away from backing Ukraine with billions in financial aid and staunch rhetorical support. In that capacity, Kushner has also worked to court Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while searching for what has long been an elusive solution to end the brutal conflict.

But the shift away from the Biden-era policy of aggressively backing Ukraine has drawn criticism. Ukraine has said that the US Defense Department has delayed shipments of vital air defense missiles and intelligence sharing has been disrupted. Kushner denied that the US is pressuring Ukraine, saying their job is to be a mediator and that they are actually supporting them. The negotiations remain complex, with the Donbas region at the heart of the matter.

Kushner and Witkoff have explored different ideas to get around the snag by addressing Ukraine's security concerns and floating proposals such as having Ukraine join NATO in exchange for ceding the rest of Donbas. Kushner said he believes that when people see long-term durability and a pathway to peace, they will be more flexible on where to draw the line. He added that once the post-war relationship is defined, the issue of territory will become much easier to resolve.