Moscow’s ever-expanding defense industry is cannibalizing the sectors of the economy Russia will sorely need when the war ends.

A lawmaker in the Russian republic of Udmurtia has sounded the alarm over an unnatural yet destructive threat to the future of his region’s economy: the success of Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

In neighboring Tatarstan lies Alabuga, a sprawling industrial zone home to one of Russia’s most important drone-production complexes churning out thousands of jet-powered drones each month to batter Ukraine. Its extraordinary salaries are sucking workers out of surrounding communities, leaving civilian businesses and the agricultural sector unable to compete.

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"A fifth of the territory of the Republic is losing its economic potential," regional parliament member Yuri Balakhontsev told Russian newspaper Kommersant this week, warning that farms across Udmurtia could go uncultivated without intervention. Similar stories are cropping up across the Russian Federation, where employment in defense-linked industries has increased by 25 percent since 2021, compared with just 2 percent in civilian manufacturing, according to countrywide research conducted last month by Russia’s largest bank, Sber.