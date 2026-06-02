Putin's War Hits Home: Budget Deficit Widens as Front Lines Slip and Fuel Queues Grow in Crimea

Russia's finance ministry warns the budget gap could widen dangerously if defence spending stays high, while Ukraine recaptures territory and Kremlin‑ordered fuel restrictions spark queues in Crimea, highlighting the growing strain on Putin's war effort.

Vladimir Putin is facing a fresh wave of humiliation as the war in Ukraine continues to strain Russia 's finances and military fortunes. New data from the finance ministry and the central bank, reported by Bloomberg, warn that the state budget deficit could expand to a perilous level if current defence outlays are maintained.

The warning arrives at a time when the front lines are shifting in Kyiv's favour: the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recorded that Russian forces lost territory for the second consecutive month, with Ukraine recapturing a net 282 square kilometres in May, outpacing Russian gains. Despite the territorial setbacks, Moscow has not eased its pressure on Kyiv.

A massive overnight barrage of missiles and drones struck Ukrainian cities, killing at least eleven civilians, wounding dozens and trapping many more under rubble. The relentless attacks underscore the Kremlin's determination to press on militarily even as its economy shows signs of collapse. On the home front, the impact of the protracted conflict is becoming increasingly visible.

In Crimea, authorities have urged residents not to panic as fuel shortages prompt long queues at gas stations; photographs show rows of cars waiting for petrol after a June 1 restriction on fuel sales. The shortage is a symptom of a broader squeeze on the Russian economy, which is now confronting a budgetary dilemma.

Senior officials in the Defence Ministry and some Kremlin hard‑liners argue that cutting defence spending would damage the economy because a vast network of enterprises depends on military contracts. Nonetheless, the finance ministry has been instructed by Putin to search for savings elsewhere before touching the defence budget.

Sources close to the government say the defence ministry is already demanding additional funding, estimating that a shortfall of up to three trillion rubles (around £31 billion) may need to be covered this year. The fiscal pressure has been building for months. When work on the 2026 budget began, planners anticipated a shortfall of 1.2‑1.5 trillion rubles in the second half of the year, assuming that military spending would not need to rise further.

That assumption was based on expectations that the war might wind down after President Putin's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska last August. However, the conflict has persisted, and the debate over spending priorities - which started before the U.S.-Iran tensions - remains unresolved.

Analysts note that higher oil prices, buoyed by the Iran war, are unlikely to provide a lasting fix; crude would have to stay above $100 per barrel for at least a year to make a meaningful impact, and even then structural issues such as sluggish growth, inflation and banking sector weaknesses would still hamper recovery. Under the Economy Ministry's three‑year budget framework extending to 2028, defence spending was slated to stay largely flat after a 30 percent surge in recent years that boosted weapons production.

Yet with the war's fifth year now upon Russia, the Kremlin faces a stark choice between financing an increasingly costly conflict and averting a deeper economic crisis





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