Putin's visit to China is being closely watched as Beijing tries to maintain stability in relations with the United States while strengthening ties with Russia. The Kremlin has said that Putin and Xi plan to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, but also 'key international and regional issues' and the 25-year anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship. The visit accompanies Russia's reliability as a reliable energy supplier to China during the crisis in the Middle East and has already seen substantial progress in oil and gas sector cooperation.

Putin is scheduled to be in China on Tuesday and Wednesday in a visit likely to be closely watched as Beijing seeks to maintain stable relations with the United States while also preserving strong ties with Russia .

Putin and Xi plan to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries, but also 'key international and regional issues.

' The visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship signed in 2001. Beijing has said it is neutral in the conflict while maintaining trade ties with the Kremlin despite economic and financial sanctions by the U.S. and Europe. For some, Putin's visit is meant to reinforce the partnership between Russia and China that has strengthened in recent years.

China has become Russia's top trading partner following the start of the war in Ukraine, and is the top customer for Russian oil and gas supplies. Russia remains a reliable energy supplier and China is a 'responsible consumer' during the crisis in the Middle East. According to Ushakov, Russia's oil exports to China grew by 35% in the first quarter of 2026 and that Russia is one of the biggest exporters of natural gas to China.

Moscow and Beijing have reached 'a very substantial step forward in our cooperation in the oil and gas sector. ' Practically all the key issues have been agreed upon.





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