Russia is quietly admitting that it suffered a stunning blow from Ukraine.

Part of Vladimir Putin’s prized Crimea n Bridge has been quietly edited out of an official Russian government image after Ukrainian attacks destroyed a key section of it.

Russia’s Transport Ministry published travel instructions on its official Telegram channel alongside an image showing the bridge with just one arch. Previous updates, including one posted on November 19, had shown the full structure, including two arches. The move comes after repeated Ukrainian drone and missile strikes damaged the structure, which Putin opened in 2018 as a symbol of Moscow’s control over Crimea.

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Before the invasion, the Crimean Bridge was the only road link between Russia and Crimea, carrying tourists, supplies and military equipment. Russia’s occupation of southern Ukraine in 2022 created an alternative 390-mile route through occupied territory, which has since become a key supply road for its forces. Ukraine launched a series of attacks on the bridge in November, causing one of its arches to collapse overnight on November 17.