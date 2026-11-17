The extent of the damage to the bridge, seen as a symbol of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, is still unclear.

The bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea has partially collapsed following the second Ukrainian attack on it in a day, it has been reported. Crimea’s Moscow-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov confirmed Tuesday that "the enemy" attacked the Kerch Bridge "again" only hours after Kyiv had struck it for the first time in 18 months.

"We ask residents of and visitors to Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take these restrictions into account when planning their journeys," Aksyonov said. Russia's Transport Ministry said that both road and railway traffic across the bridge has been suspended. Open-source outlets and social media channels posted images of the bridge that showed large sections of the structure, including its main archway, collapsed into the water.

Also read Ukraine strikes Putin's prized bridge for first time in 18 months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for the attack. Former Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted video of what he said showed a Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile seconds before striking the bridge. Pro-Ukrainian social media channels noted the significance of the strike on the bridge, which has been a target for Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Special Kherson Cat, a well‑known social media commentator focused on reporting and analysis of Russia’s war against Ukraine, noted that unlike an ordinary bridge span, the massive steel arch cannot easily be replaced. The severance of traffic across the bridge also means vehicles travelling to and from the Crimean Peninsula will have to use the roughly 400-km-long land corridor connecting the peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar region, which is under constant pressure from Ukrainian strike drones.

The alternative is to use ferry services, but these are currently suspended following the attack. The bridge collapse also threatens Russian maritime traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

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"The navigable channel beneath the bridge is only 120 meters wide and 8.3 meters deep, meaning the submerged steel structure could prevent large vessels from passing until the debris is removed," Special Kherson Cat added. What Is Significance of the Kerch Bridge? The 12-mile-long bridge, which opened in 2018, is a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Its partial collapse delivers a blow to the Russian president ahead of his meeting at the APEC summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump.

"The main arch of the Kerch road bridge to Crimea is gone. Quite a little present to Putin as he heads to the summit in Shenzhen," posted journalist Yaroslav Trofimov on X. The strike followed another Ukrainian attack early Monday morning in which a drone warhead fell on the right arch of the Crimea side of the bridge, causing it to lean about 15 degrees.

However, commentators noted how the second attack on the bridge in a day has delivered a much greater blow to Russia after more than four and a half years of war. In a lengthy X post, Gerashchenko said the bridge was not just as a symbol of Moscow's occupation, it is also a transport artery used to transfer Russian troops, equipment and weapons for any offensives on the south of Ukraine.

"A successful strike on the bridge is a turning point," he said. "It is a demonstration that Ukraine can and will defeat the enemy. " Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Henry Holloway and Tony Phillips. The bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea has partially collapsed following the second Ukrainian attack on it in a day, it has been reported.

Crimea’s Moscow-installed governor Sergey Aksyonov confirmed Tuesday that"the enemy" attacked the Kerch Bridge"again" only hours after Kyiv had struck it for the first time in 18 months.

"We ask residents of and visitors to Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take these restrictions into account when planning their journeys," Aksyonov said. Russia's Transport Ministry said that both road and railway traffic across the bridge has been suspended. Open-source outlets and social media channels posted images of the bridge that showed large sections of the structure, including its main archway, collapsed into the water.

Former Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted video of what he said showed a Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile seconds before striking the bridge. Pro-Ukrainian social media channels noted the significance of the strike on the bridge, which has been a target for Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

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Special Kherson Cat, a well‑known social media commentator focused on reporting and analysis of Russia’s war against Ukraine, noted that unlike an ordinary bridge span, the massive steel arch cannot easily be replaced. The severance of traffic across the bridge also means vehicles travelling to and from the Crimean Peninsula will have to use the roughly 400-km-long land corridor connecting the peninsula with Russia's Krasnodar region, which is under constant pressure from Ukrainian strike drones.

The alternative is to use ferry services, but these are currently suspended following the attack. The bridge collapse also threatens Russian maritime traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

"The navigable channel beneath the bridge is only 120 meters wide and 8.3 meters deep, meaning the submerged steel structure could prevent large vessels from passing until the debris is removed," Special Kherson Cat added. The 12-mile-long bridge, which opened in 2018, is a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea.

Its partial collapse delivers a blow to the Russian president ahead of his meeting at the APEC summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump.

"The main arch of the Kerch road bridge to Crimea is gone. Quite a little present to Putin as he heads to the summit in Shenzhen," posted journalist Yaroslav Trofimov on X. The strike followed another Ukrainian attack early Monday morning in which a drone warhead fell on the right arch of the Crimea side of the bridge, causing it to lean about 15 degrees.

However, commentators noted how the second attack on the bridge in a day has delivered a much greater blow to Russia after more than four and a half years of war. In a lengthy X post, Gerashchenko said the bridge was not just as a symbol of Moscow's occupation, it is also a transport artery used to transfer Russian troops, equipment and weapons for any offensives on the south of Ukraine.

"A successful strike on the bridge is a turning point," he said. "It is a demonstration that Ukraine can and will defeat the enemy. "