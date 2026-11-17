Videos and photos geolocated by NBC News show the partial destruction of the strategically important Kerch Bridge, with one section collapsed into the sea.

Images geolocated by NBC News appear to show a damaged section of the Kerch bridge linking Crimea with Russia on Tuesday morning. , with one section collapsed into the sea.

Russian authorities confirmed that the structure had been damaged, causing the shutdown of traffic and the calling of an emergency government meeting, after back-to-back attacks starting Monday. Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for the strikes, but dealing critical damage to the bridge would be a significant coup forextraordinary meeting this week with the leaders of the United States and China .

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Putin made the construction of the bridge his pet project, meant to solidify Russian dominance over Crimea, the peninsula he Russia’s transport ministry said all train and vehicle traffic on the bridge had been suspended after the second attack overnight on Tuesday. The first attack was reported early Monday.

“Experts are assessing the damage,” the ministry said. “According to preliminary information, there are no injuries as a result of the incident. ” Russia’s Investigative Committee said Tuesday it had opened a criminal case into what it called “a terrorist act” in connection with the bridge attacks, confirming there was “damage to the structure. ” The Russian-installed head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, asked residents and visitors to refrain from traveling in the direction of the bridge after the attacks.

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A meeting of the government commission tasked with addressing the aftermath of the attacks will take place in the near future, state news agency Tass reported Tuesday. Authorities in the Ukrainian capital said two of its key bridges were damaged and closed as the result of overnight Russian attacks. The attacks were acknowledged by the Russian defense ministry, which said the spans were being used to transport military cargo.

Meanwhile, energy officials also reported new strikes on Ukraine’s power grid across eight regions of the country,Beyond its symbolic value, the Kerch Bridge also serves as a key supply and transportation route into Crimea from Russia.. Putin has previously described the bridge as a “symbol of Crimea’s reunification with Russia and an opportunity for the peninsula’s development.

” The bridge attacks come as Ukraine appears to have ramped up the number of drones it has been flying into Russian territory in recent days. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that more than 1,400 Ukrainian drones were flown at more than 20 regions, including the annexed peninsula. It came a day after Ukraine launched the