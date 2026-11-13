An investigation reveals that Vladimir Putin's fourth grandchild, Adrian, born in August 2025 to Katerina Tikhonova and Igor Zelensky, was registered under the surname Tikhonov to avoid the political implications of the name Zelensky. The delay in registration and the use of assumed names highlight the Kremlin's efforts to distance the family from Ukraine's leader and maintain secrecy.

Recent investigations have unveiled significant details regarding the private family life of Vladimir Putin, revealing that his newest grandson, born in August 2025, has been assigned his mother's surname to avoid the political complications associated with his father's family name.

Adrian Given Mother Surname Tikhonov

The child, identified as Adrian, is the son of Katerina Tikhonova, Putin's second daughter, and Igor Zelensky, a prominent ballet dancer and artistic director. The revelation that the boy was given the surname Tikhonov, the masculine form of his mother's name, rather than Zelensky, highlights the extent to which the Russian leadership seeks to distance itself from any association with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, despite the two individuals sharing no familial relation.

Also read USDA reports sharp spike in New World screwworm infestations across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona

This strategic naming decision underscores the intense pressure on the Putin family to maintain a low profile and avoid any potential diplomatic friction or public ridicule arising from a name match with the leader of a nation currently at war with Russia. The delay in registering Adrian's birth, which occurred ten months after his arrival in the world, further suggests an effort by the Kremlin to conceal the existence of this fourth grandchild.

Under Russian law, births must typically be registered within one month of the event, making the extended delay highly irregular. Reports from independent news sources indicate that the registration initially listed the surname as Tikhonov, aligning with the pattern of the Putin family using assumed names for their children and grandchildren to evade scrutiny.

Advertisement

Putin Grandchildren Use Assumed Names

This practice extends to all of Putin's known children, who live under aliases to protect themselves from the dangers associated with being directly linked to the Russian dictator. The situation echoes previous instances where Putin's descendants, such as his grandsons Ivan and Vladimir, were given the surname Spiridonov, a name linked to Putin's paternal grandfather, to further obscure their direct lineage to the president.

Katerina Tikhonova, now a multimillionaire tech executive overseeing key artificial intelligence developments and involved in efforts to circumvent international sanctions, shares a complex family history with her sister Maria Vorontsova and half-sister Luiza Rozova. While Luiza resides in Paris to avoid the oppressive environment of Moscow, Katerina remains deeply embedded in the Russian power structure, leveraging her position to contribute to the country's technological and economic resilience in the face of global isolation.

Adopting Ancestral Names Shield Descendants

The use of the surname Tikhonov for Adrian is derived from Katerina's maternal great-grandfather, continuing a tradition within the family of adopting ancestral names to create a protective layer between the direct descendants of Vladimir Putin and the public eye. This intricate web of aliases and strategic naming conventions serves not only as a shield against political enemies but also as a mechanism to maintain the mystique and authority of the Putin regime, even within its own private sphere.

The revelation of Adrian's existence and the circumstances surrounding his birth add another layer to the ongoing narrative of the Putin family's efforts to navigate the geopolitical tensions and internal security concerns that define their lives in the modern era.