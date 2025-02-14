Putin's Consigliere: Oligarch Mediates Talks Between Moscow and Washington

Kirill Dmitriev, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, is reportedly mediating talks between Moscow and Washington. Dmitriev's role came to light during the prisoner exchange of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel, where he served as the primary interlocutor for President Donald Trump's special envoy. This development raises questions about the nature of the negotiations and the extent of Dmitriev's influence in shaping Russia's diplomatic strategy.

Kirill Dmitriev , an oligarch often referred to as Vladimir Putin 's 'consigliere' due to his close ties to the Russian president, is reportedly mediating talks between Moscow and Washington. Newsweek reached out to the Kremlin for comment via email on Thursday. Dmitriev's involvement came to light when President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, named him as his primary counterpart during the prisoner exchange that freed U.S. teacher Marc Fogel in Moscow on Tuesday.

Prior to this, it remained unclear who might serve as Putin's intermediary for negotiations with the U.S. during Trump's second term.Reuters reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Dmitriev, head of the state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), played a crucial role in negotiations leading to Fogel's release. Earlier, CNN White House reporter Alayna Treene stated on X (formerly Twitter) that Witkoff had mentioned 'a gentleman from Russia' named Kirill as working with him in Moscow to facilitate Fogel's release. She clarified in a subsequent post that Witkoff was referring to Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev's influence extends beyond his role as RDIF CEO. He is considered a 'Kremlin consigliere' due to his significant sway within Russia's financial and political spheres. He maintains a close working relationship with Putin, regularly meeting with him to discuss RDIF's ongoing projects. Moreover, Dmitriev has gained considerable access to Putin's inner circle through personal connections. His wife, Natalia Popova, is a close friend and business partner of Katerina Tikhonova, Putin's youngest daughter, according to an August 2023 report by The Insider, an investigative Russian outlet. The Insider characterized Dmitriev's ascent as driven by personal ties, stating: 'A strategically advantageous marriage to a close associate of Putin's daughter propelled him into a dazzling career trajectory.'White House Reporter Alayna Treene commented on X: 'I just asked Witkoff who he worked with on the ground in Russia to secure the release of Marc Fogel: 'There's a gentleman from Russia, his name is Kirill, and he had a lot to do with this. He was important, he was an important interlocutor bridging the two sides' Witkoff said.' Witkoff was referring to Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a close Putin ally, sources with knowledge of the exchange said he was referring to tell @matthewchance. Both Dmitriev and the RDIF are under US sanctions.'Reports suggest that Trump and Putin are engaging in talks to facilitate potential peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia as the war nears its fourth year. 'We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other's Nations,' Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.





