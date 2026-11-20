Vladimir Putin orders drone and missile barrage on Kyiv killing three after trilateral meeting with Trump and Xi, targeting infrastructure in response to Crimea bridge destruction.

Vladimir Putin initiated a severe new wave of drone and missile strikes against Ukraine that resulted in three fatalities and significant damage to critical infrastructure in the capital. The assaults targeted two of Kyiv's major bridges, underscoring the escalating violence following a high-profile diplomatic gathering. The attacks occurred shortly after Putin met with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen for a historic trilateral summit, where the leaders issued a joint peace declaration while simultaneously escalating military operations on the ground.

Kyiv Infrastructure Destruction and Casualties

Kyiv's city military administration confirmed on Telegram that three individuals were killed and two others wounded in the enemy attack on the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge crossing sustained damage, effectively closing traffic flow from the right bank to the left bank. The Darnytsky Bridge also suffered damage during the ballistic strikes, while the Southern Bridge was hit, though specific details regarding its structural integrity remain unclear.

Also read Bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea has been hit again

Suspilne broadcaster reported multiple explosions across Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, with buildings in the Obolon and Podil districts engulfed in flames. Russian forces utilized ballistic missiles to target the capital, as confirmed by Ukraine's air force command. The widespread destruction highlights the intensity of the retaliatory measures taken by Moscow in response to recent Ukrainian military successes against Russian positions.

Regional Impact and Military Claims

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov stated that a Russian drone damaged a local hospital, wounding four people and destroying more than fifty windows. Terekhov also reported that a fire broke out in a residential complex within the Shevchenkivsky district following the attack. These incidents reflect the broad geographical scope of the Russian offensive, which extends beyond the capital to other major urban centers.

Advertisement

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed on Friday that its forces successfully hit defence facilities, energy infrastructure, and transport networks across several Ukrainian regions. The ministry asserted that road and rail bridges in Kyiv used for transporting military weapons to the battlefield were struck. Additionally, Russian forces allegedly targeted port infrastructure in the Odesa region and sea vessels used for military purposes, including a cargo vessel carrying military equipment to the port.

Retaliation for Crimea Bridge Destruction

The current barrage serves as a direct response to Ukrainian operations that severely damaged the Kerch Bridge, a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the earlier operation as unprecedented, noting that Ukrainian forces spent a week weakening Russian air defences before striking the target. Ukrainian General Staff reports indicate that an arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed into the sea, severing the road link while the railway line remained structurally intact but damaged.

Before and after images released during the crisis show a vast 900ft section of the roadway collapsed, marking a significant blow to Russian logistics. The construction of the bridge was a potent symbol of Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014, making it a strategic and symbolic priority. During his visit to China for the trilateral meeting, Putin vowed to deliver a 'much more painful response' to Ukraine for the attack, setting the stage for the intensified conflict observed today.

Trilateral Summit and Nuclear Posturing

The attacks coincided with a historic meeting in Shenzhen where Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping discussed nuclear disarmament despite their nations holding the world's largest nuclear arsenals. The three leaders issued a joint statement declaring that nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought, vowing to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. Putin insisted that the trio could make a significant contribution to strengthening global security and stability during the summit.

Advertisement

This diplomatic engagement stands in stark contrast to recent historical context, including Putin's earlier warning that he was willing to use his arsenal of 5,000 nuclear weapons against Europe in the unlikely event that NATO attacked Russia. The juxtaposition of the peace declaration with the renewed kinetic warfare in Ukraine highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. As investigations into the damage at the Kerch Bridge continue, the immediate focus remains on the humanitarian and infrastructural fallout in Ukraine following the latest Russian offensive.