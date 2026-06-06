Putin Rejects Zelensky's Call for Face-to-Face Talks, Calls Letter 'Boorish'

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal for a personal meeting to negotiate an end to the conflict, stating he sees no point in such talks. Putin characterized Zelensky's open letter as boorish and said the Ukrainian leader's actions have made any direct dialogue impossible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a face-to-face negotiation on the ongoing conflict, stating that he sees no point in such a meeting.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin described Zelensky's open letter proposing the meeting as boorish and said the Ukrainian leader's actions have made any personal talks impossible. The letter, which was Zelensky's first direct public message to Putin since the conflict began in 2022, contained a sweeping critique of Putin's 26 years in power and challenged him to meet on neutral territory, ruling out both Moscow and Kyiv as venues and suggesting Switzerland, Turkey, or Arab states as possible hosts.

Zelensky also proposed a full ceasefire for the duration of the talks and an all-for-all prisoner exchange as a first step toward ending the war. However, Putin dismissed the offer, arguing that Moscow wants a comprehensive settlement, not a temporary truce. He reiterated that Russia is open to compromise based on understandings reached at his last year's summit with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, and insisted that Ukraine must accept those terms to end the conflict, now in its fifth year.

In response to Putin's rejection, Zelensky stated that the Russian side is choosing war again and called the response weak. He emphasized that Putin simply does not want to end the war and noted shifting US priorities, saying it would be wrong to wait for the Trump administration to return its focus to Ukraine while it remains heavily focused on other conflicts.

US President Donald Trump had previously expressed hope that Putin and Zelensky would meet, but no progress has been made. Putin has offered for Zelensky to come to Moscow for talks, an offer that Zelensky pointedly rejected. Last month, Putin said he does not exclude a meeting in a third country, but only when there is a deal to sign.

During his speech at the forum, Putin also addressed broader economic issues, accusing the West of undermining the global economy with unilateral sanctions. He argued that freezing Russian assets abroad had eroded trust in Western currencies and financial systems. He claimed that high state debt had helped undermine global trust in Western institutions and that the world is transitioning to a more complex, multipolar order.

Putin played down Russia's economic slowdown and emphasized macroeconomic stability, stating that developing countries have gained an increasingly important role in the global economy while the share of output by Western countries has shrunk. The conflict continues to take a toll on both sides. Zelensky claimed that while Ukrainians remain resilient, there is growing fatigue inside Russia.

He warned Putin that if peace efforts fail, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence and that Putin would ultimately have to fight harder for his own existence, not Russia's. The situation remains tense as both leaders dig in, with no immediate prospects for a breakthrough in negotiations.

Putin's remarks at the forum also highlighted his view that the roots of current global turbulence lie in the transition from a vertical, hierarchical model serving a few states to a more complex, distributed, and multipolar one. He said Russia views global changes not only as a threat but also as immense opportunities and aims to act swiftly and pragmatically to capitalize on them.

The Russian leader called for a modern, flexible, and responsible financial architecture free from risks, bans, and barriers. Meanwhile, Zelensky acknowledged that Ukrainians are weary but determined, and he expressed hope that international pressure could still bring Russia to the negotiating table.

However, Putin's clear rejection and insistence on his own terms suggest that a diplomatic resolution remains elusive. The international community watches closely as the war enters its fifth year, with both sides seemingly entrenched in their positions





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