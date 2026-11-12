Putin Rejects Foreign Troops in Ukraine, Offers Kostiantynivka Ceasefire to US Envoys

Vladimir Putin told US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff that Russia opposes any foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine. He proposed a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka as a step toward peace.

Vladimir Putin has firmly reiterated his opposition to the deployment of any foreign military forces to Ukraine, describing such a move as a legitimate target for Russian troops and a mechanism that would perpetuate conflict. During a high-stakes meeting with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Moscow, the Russian President also offered a specific, short-term ceasefire proposal focused on the frontline city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine. This development marks a critical juncture in diplomatic efforts to end what is widely recognized as the worst conflict in Europe since World War II.

Putin Proposes Humanitarian Mission in Kostiantynivka

Putin told the American delegation that Russia was proposing a joint Russian-Ukrainian humanitarian mission to the city of Kostiantynivka. This initiative is designed to operate similarly to a recent precedent set in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southeastern Ukraine. That earlier arrangement successfully allowed civilians to evacuate the area at the end of last month while simultaneously facilitating the delivery of essential aid to residents who chose to remain in the occupied territory.

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The proposal from the Kremlin represents a tangible attempt to establish a functional mechanism for de-escalation in a highly contested region. By focusing on humanitarian access rather than immediate territorial concessions, Putin aims to demonstrate a willingness to engage in practical conflict resolution measures. This approach is intended to serve as a model for future cooperation, although it remains contingent on Ukrainian acceptance and verification of security guarantees.

US Envoys Seek European Integration in Peace Talks

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow following two days of intensive preliminary talks in Abu Dhabi. Their primary objective was to find a viable pathway to end the war, but they simultaneously urged Vladimir Putin to allow European representatives to participate in the next round of negotiations. This request underscores the American view that any lasting settlement must include the broader European stakeholder base to ensure regional stability and legitimacy.

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During their discussions in Moscow, the US envoys also confirmed that a prisoner swap agreed upon during the Abu Dhabi talks was moving forward. Steve Witkoff explicitly stated that this development indicates progress toward peace, signaling that both sides are capable of honoring agreements even amidst ongoing hostilities. This confirmation serves as a crucial building block for further diplomatic engagement and trust-building between the conflicting parties.

The American delegation is scheduled to travel to Dublin later on Thursday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This next step in their diplomatic itinerary highlights the complexity of the negotiations, which require alignment not only with Moscow and Kyiv but also with key European allies. The envoys must balance the immediate proposals from the Kremlin with the long-term security concerns of Ukraine and its European partners.

Rejection of Territorial Zones and Foreign Peacekeepers

Despite the humanitarian proposal, Vladimir Putin categorically rejected discussions regarding a territorial settlement that would involve demilitarized or grey zones between Ukrainian and Russian positions. He insisted that for Russia, there is only one acceptable line of demarcation: the international state border. He argued that establishing clear boundaries is essential to define jurisdiction, stating that it would be clear where Russian forces are and where Ukrainian forces are positioned.

The Russian President also repeated his long-standing objection to any foreign troops being deployed to Ukraine as a post-war peacekeeping force. He warned that Moscow would view any such deployment as a legitimate target for its military, describing the introduction of foreign forces as a vicious circle. Putin argued that this action would inevitably lead to the continuation of war rather than a stable peace, reinforcing Russia's stance on sovereignty and non-intervention.

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Skepticism Over Trust and European Concerns

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that it was too early to speak of restoring trust between the parties following the US-mediated peace talks. Although he acknowledged undeniable progress in the negotiations held in the Emirati capital, he cautioned that trust is not built overnight. Ryabkov told Russian media that the discussions could help build something functional, provided there was sufficient political will from all sides to follow through on agreements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders have strongly urged against a new Yalta-style arrangement. This reference points to the post-World War II deal that carved Europe into spheres of influence, a model that Kyiv and its allies reject as outdated and unjust. They insist that any talks must focus exclusively on ending the war and respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, rather than bargaining over territories as if they were commodities.

The coming days will be critical as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin. The outcome of these discussions will likely determine whether the humanitarian proposal in Kostiantynivka can serve as a precursor to broader negotiations. Both Washington and Moscow are under pressure to translate these diplomatic maneuvers into tangible reductions in violence and lasting security guarantees for the region.