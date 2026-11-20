Vladimir Putin ordered fresh missile strikes on Ukraine, killing three in Kyiv and damaging bridges, immediately after a historic meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Vladimir Putin initiated a severe aerial assault against Ukrainian infrastructure on Friday, resulting in three fatalities and significant damage to two major bridges in the capital city. The strikes occurred shortly after the Russian president convened in Shenzhen for a historic trilateral summit with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, where the three leaders issued a joint peace declaration.

Trilateral Summit And Peace Declaration

The deadly bombardment of the Ukrainian capital took place directly following the meeting in Shenzhen, where Vladimir Putin met with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to discuss global stability. During this historic gathering, the trio released a joint statement affirming their commitment to strategic stability and international security while addressing the urgent need for nuclear disarmament.

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The leaders declared that nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought, pledging to engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. This diplomatic outreach stands in stark contrast to Vladimir Putin's recent threats to utilize his arsenal of five thousand nuclear weapons against Europe in the unlikely event of a NATO attack.

Kyiv Infrastructure Hit By Ballistic Missiles

Kyiv's city military administration confirmed that an enemy attack on the capital killed three individuals and wounded two others. The Ukrainian air force command reported that ballistic missiles were heading toward the city in the early hours of Friday, prompting widespread explosions across the metropolitan area.

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Municipal officials stated that a building in the Obolon district and another in the Podil district were set ablaze by the Russian strikes. The capital's military administration posted updates on Telegram confirming the casualties and the ongoing efforts to manage the emergency response in the affected districts.

Bridges And Transport Severely Damaged

Municipal infrastructure suffered critical damage as Russian forces targeted key transportation links within the city limits. The Podilsko-Voskresensky Bridge crossing sustained damage from the ballistic attack, leading to a complete closure of traffic from the right bank to the left bank as reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The Darnytsky Bridge also sustained damage according to the mayor's official Telegram channel, disrupting another vital corridor for the city's commuters. Mayor Klitschko added that the Southern Bridge was hit during the barrage but did not immediately specify the extent of any structural damage to that specific landmark.

Kharkiv Hospital And Residential Fires

Violence extended beyond the capital as the northeastern city of Kharkiv faced its own set of severe attacks during the weekend. Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that a Russian drone strike damaged a local hospital, wounding four people and blowing out more than fifty windows in the medical facility.

Additionally, a fire broke out at a residential complex in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv following the attack on the city. The mayor detailed these incidents on Telegram, highlighting the continued danger faced by civilian populations in Ukraine's major urban centers.

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Retaliation For Kerch Bridge Destruction

The timing of the Russian offensive follows Ukraine's successful destruction of the Kerch Bridge earlier in the week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky characterized the operation as unprecedented, noting that forces spent a week weakening Russian air defenses before bombarding the prized target linking Russia to Crimea.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that an arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed, severing the road link while the railway line remained standing but damaged. This structure served as a crucial conduit for military and civilian supplies, making its loss a significant strategic blow to Moscow.

Global Energy And Diplomatic Realignments

During the trilateral discussions in Shenzhen, the leaders agreed to boost global oil supplies to counter shortages exacerbated by conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. This move could potentially raise the prospect of sanctions relief for Moscow, with increased Russian oil exports forming part of a wider deal to stabilize global fuel levels.

The three heads of state also agreed on reforms for a more effective United Nations and stated that the International Criminal Court must not abuse its jurisdiction. This declaration directly addresses the legal challenges facing Vladimir Putin, who remains the subject of an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.