Putin Humiliated as His Troops Are Caught Faking Victories

Russian troops are allegedly using AI to fabricate battlefield success.

found dozens of suspicious videos circulated by Russian military units and pro-war bloggers, featuring AI-generated or manipulated footage of soldiers supposedly occupying Ukrainian positions. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War identified 35 videos posted by Russian military units and pro-war bloggers that appeared to have been generated or altered using AI.

Some featured soldiers with impossible physical proportions, while other clips showed people and flags mysteriously disappearing into trees. In the 18th century, Russian statesman Prince Grigory Potemkin was famously accused of constructing fake villages along the route of Empress Catherine the Great’s travels through Crimea in 1787, supposedly to give her the impression that the region was thriving under Russian rule.

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More than two centuries later, Putin’s troops appear to have found a digital equivalent, using AI-generated footage to disguise military setbacks as victories. Daniel Mealie, the Institute for the Study of War’s geospatial intelligence team lead, said the videos formed part of a wider propaganda effort to convince audiences that Ukraine’s defenses were collapsing.

“The Kremlin is interested in creating a false narrative that Ukraine’s frontline is collapsing and that the west should surrender,” he told theEven Russia’s own pro-war commentators have started mocking it. They have dubbed the phenomenon “neural flag-sticking,” a reference to the deepfake videos of soldiers supposedly planting Russian flags in captured territory. One particularly embarrassing example involved the frontline town of Dobropillia. In October, Russian commanders told Putin they had captured the strategically important town.

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The Defense Ministry then released drone footage showing Russian soldiers waving flags among its ruins, apparently confirming the victory. Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via GettyIn the footage, a Russian flag suddenly changes direction as a soldier waves it from a damaged building. Analysts say the bizarre glitch is evidence that the video was altered using AI.

“This kind of glitch can’t be explained by compression or camera sensor artifacts. No doubt this segment has been manipulated,” Ruslan Leviev, head of the open-source investigative group Conflict Intelligence Team, told the Financial Times. One person familiar with the Russian president’s thinking told the Financial Times that fabricated battlefield reports can distort military decisions, with commanders passing exaggerated claims up the chain of command until Putin himself is presented with a false picture of Russian advances.

“When someone says he captured a settlement, they show it off to the colonel, he shows it off to the general, the general shows it off to the lieutenant general, who shows it off to the general staff, who shows off to the commander-in-chief. By the time they’re done reporting they’ve already retreated,” the person told the Financial Times.

The consequences can be deadly, as commanders issue new orders based on territory their troops no longer control, potentially exposing soldiers to unnecessary losses.

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“Then the next orders that come in are based on us holding it and trying to take the next one, even though we’re already not there. So a huge number of losses on both sides come from this,” the person said.

“That’s why Stalin had people shot for it. ” The deception comes as Russia’s battlefield momentum has slowed, with mounting casualties and Ukrainian counterattacks disrupting its advances. According to the ISW, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops back far enough to reclaim a net 241 square kilometers of territory since September 1, reversing Moscow’s recent gains.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian estimates put Russian casualties at nearly 37,000 since October 1, 2026—already surpassing the 31,270 personnel Russia reportedly lost throughout October 2025. Trump previously promised he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within “one day” of returning to the White House in January 2025. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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