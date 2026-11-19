Vladimir Putin anticipates gains from his trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. Ukrainian officials demand economic pressure on Russia to end the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he anticipates considerable potential benefits from his upcoming meeting with United States President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China. The scheduled gathering will occur on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, marking a significant diplomatic event amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Putin Highlights Economic Shifts in Asia

Vladimir Putin delivered these remarks on Wednesday while addressing the broader APEC summit, where he emphasized a major structural shift in the global economy toward the Asia-Pacific region. He explicitly linked this economic transition to the value of the trilateral discussion, suggesting it holds strategic importance for all three nations involved in the negotiation.

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According to the Russian state media outlet TASS, Putin noted that the alignment of interests in the Asia-Pacific area creates a favorable environment for high-level dialogue. He described the upcoming interaction with his American and Chinese counterparts as an opportunity to leverage this regional economic momentum for broader diplomatic engagement.

Ukraine Demands Pressure Not Recognition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha warned on Wednesday that Washington and Beijing possess decisive influence over Moscow and must utilize this leverage to end the aggression. Speaking during a joint press conference with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel in Kyiv, Sybiha urged both powers to adopt a tone of pressure rather than concession.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed these sentiments in an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, arguing that coordinated sanctions could immediately halt the conflict. He stated that if China and the United States stopped export-import trade with Russia, the war would end, dismissing the need for prolonged diplomatic games.

Andrii Sybiha further cautioned against allowing the meeting to create the false impression of a return to the era of competing spheres of influence. He insisted that the tone of the conversation must prioritize bringing the war to a close rather than strengthening Moscow's international position through unchallenged engagement.

Trump Outlines Conflict Stance

President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that the war would be a primary subject during the summit, noting that Ukraine is currently losing ground in the conflict. He highlighted that Russia is losing twenty-five thousand soldiers in a single month, framing the situation as a critical issue requiring immediate attention from global leaders.

Trump confirmed that Ukraine would be discussed alongside other major topics such as Iran and nuclear disarmament during the summit proceedings. His comments reflect a continued focus on military losses and the deteriorating situation on the battlefield as a justification for renewed diplomatic intervention.

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US Lawmakers Debate Engagement Strategy

Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah argued that Washington must be clearer about its international alliances, suggesting that neither Russia nor China should be viewed as friends. He emphasized the need to define allies clearly as the administration navigates these complex multilateral discussions in Shenzhen.

Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee described China and Russia as adversaries but viewed the decision to meet them as a healthy diplomatic approach. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers warned that the summit could become an opportunity for Beijing and Moscow to advance their interests at the expense of American security interests.

Volodymyr Zelensky expressed deep concern that the three leaders might discuss Ukraine's future without direct representation from Kyiv. He labeled the notion that big countries can make decisions for the world as a huge mistake, insisting that any legitimate decisions concerning Ukraine require Ukrainian participation.